Rebooking of flights can be charged again; understand rule | Tourism and Travel

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) confirmed that the law created for make rules for rebooking tickets more flexible during the pandemic ceased to apply after December 31, 2021 , as planned.

Offering credit without penalty, in case the passenger withdraws from the trip, is no longer an obligation of airlines as of January 1, 2022.

The rules were announced in April 2020 and extended twice, the last being in June 2021, when the law came to contemplate flights dated between March 19, 2020 and December 31 of last year.

What changes if you give up on the trip

HOW IT TURNED OUT: what is in the ticket purchase contract becomes valid. That is, even if the consumer accepts to receive the value of the ticket on credit, there may be a fine.

This charge cannot be made if the ticket is purchased 7 days or more before the departure date and the consumer withdraws within 24 hours of receipt of proof of purchase.

In this case, the refund must be made within 7 days from the date of request by the passenger – this rule was already valid even before the pandemic.

HOW WAS: the emergency measure determined that, when giving up the flight, the consumer could receive credit greater than or equal to the value of the air ticket to use on a next trip within 18 months, without fines.

He could also choose to be relocated to another flight, as long as he paid the fare difference.

The third option was to ask for reimbursement, which would be done within 12 months (the term is the same for fees), with fines provided for in the contract.

What changes if the company cancels the flight

HOW DID IT TURN: on flights from January 1, 2022, the rules of Anac Resolution No. 400/2016 will apply again.

In cases of flight cancellation or service interruption, there is no longer a period of up to 1 year for the company to refund full amount paid. The company has 7 days to make the payment, counted from the passenger’s request, informs Anac.

The period is valid for the value of the ticket and for the fares. AND there is no monetary correction.

Consumers can also opt for re-accommodation on another flight or use other modes of transport, which must be provided immediately, informs the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec).

HOW WAS: the consumer whose flight is canceled by the airline was entitled to a refund, credit, re-accommodation or rebooking of the flight regardless of the method of payment used to purchase the ticket.

If you opted for reimbursement, it should take place within 12 months, without penalty for the company, from the date of the canceled flight.

The value was corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). For purchases in installments, at the passenger’s request, the airline must arrange for the suspension of the collection of future installments (still open).

Rules that always apply

According to Anac, the rules below do not change:

When refunding, the payment methods used to purchase the air ticket must be observed.

Even if the ticket is non-refundable, the boarding fee must be refunded in full.

The air ticket credit corresponds to the amount to be used by the passenger for the future purchase of products or services offered by the airline. The credit and its validity must be informed to the passenger in writing, in physical or electronic means. The free use of credit must also be ensured, including for the purchase of air tickets for third parties.

The right to a refund or credit does not depend on the payment method used to purchase the ticket, whether cash, credit, points or miles.

