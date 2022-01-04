Record removes Mariana Godoy from the command of Fala Brasil; know the reason

Mariana Godoy was rushed away from Fala Brasil’s presentation this Monday (3). She, who worked normally on New Year’s week, has a respiratory infection and was taken off the air by Record as a safety measure, being replaced by Camila Busnello, anchor of the Jornal da Record News. Behind the scenes, it is said that the station is struggling to impose a strict prevention protocol after the breaks at the end of the year: the channel’s medical department has been removing professionals from the most diverse sectors in recent hours.

The report of pop tv found that there is fear that Record is facing a third outbreak of coronavirus at its facilities. In November 2020, several employees were removed from their position after Luiz Bacci’s positive diagnosis. Months later, in February 2021, a new wave of contamination took four presenters off the air in a short period of time, in addition to executive Domingos Fraga, who died of complications from the disease after nearly three months of hospitalization.

This time, the holder of Fala Brasil was not the only video professional removed from her duties for having tested positive for the disease: Renato Lombardi and Fabíola Reipert, members of the São Paulo General Balance Sheet, were also diagnosed with the virus and ended up being referred to Moriah Hospital, which belongs to Edir Macedo’s business conglomerate. The hypothesis of an outbreak gained strength because of the backstage: Patrícia Gomes, editor-in-chief of Reinaldo Gottino, also tested positive, as did the editors of Fala Brasil and the morning edition of Balanço Geral.

This is not the first time Mariana Godoy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In November 2020, while still working at Band, the journalist tested positive for the disease and stated that she had come to have sequelae of the virus, such as constant headaches and instability in the sense of smell and taste. She resigned from the network in January, justifying that she was still recovering, but ended up signing a contract with Record the following month, to head the morning news with Sérgio Aguiar.