RecordTV goes back and now says that Duda Nagle hasn’t finished recordings

Unlike what was reported this Monday morning (03/12) to the LeoDias column, RecordTV went back and announced that actor Duda Nagle remains at the broadcaster’s disposal for not having completed the recordings of his scenes in Reis, the next soap opera on the channel. Apparently, this would explain the fact that he and Sabrina Sato spent New Year apart. The presenter enjoyed New Year’s Eve in Bahia and he enjoyed it in Rio de Janeiro.

The network, which had previously informed that Duda had already completed the recordings of the soap opera, corrected itself and said that this did not happen. According to RecordTV, the work was interrupted due to Duda’s health issues, who contracted Influenza.

Because of this, the actor remains at the disposal of the production of the telenovela and as soon as he leaves his isolation, he will return to his commitments with the network.

