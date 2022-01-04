Red liquid from flesh is not blood; learn more | Agribusiness

There is always someone at the barbecue who likes meat rare and is often referred to as “bleeding” meat.

But in fact, the liquid that comes out of the food is not blood. A good part of it even goes away during the slaughter of the ox.

To explain what this liquid is, the g1 spoke with veterinarians Alessandra Silva Dias Campos and Felipe Machado Sant’Anna, professors at the University Center of Belo Horizonte (UniBH).

they explained further how the blood is taken from cattle and why does meat shrink when we cook it. Check out:

THE red liquid from meat comes from a protein called myoglobin, which is found within the cells that make muscle fibers in cattle.

It is responsible for the coloring of the animals’ muscles, which later turn into meat that reaches the table.

During the process of transforming muscle into meat, an amount of water is released from the muscle fibers and, associated with it, part of myoglobin is also released, generating the red liquid characteristic of meat.

Myoglobin is a protein that binds to oxygen that reaches cells, being responsible for its transport and storage within the muscles.

Once inside the muscle cells, oxygen can be used for energy production, enabling the functions of muscle contraction and relaxation, say veterinarians.

How is the ox’s blood drawn?

2 of 2 Before bleeding, the ox goes through the stunning stage, a technique that removes its sensitivity to external stimuli. — Photo: Playback / TV HAS Before bleeding, the ox goes through the stunning stage, a technique that removes its sensitivity to external stimuli. — Photo: Playback / TV HAS

About 60% to 70% of the ox’s blood is taken during bleeding, stage of slaughter where a cut is made in the region of the ox’s neck, allowing the blood to flow out, which is collected, in turn, in specific gutters in the slaughterhouses.

This process allows the fluid to be removed quickly and abundantly, according to veterinarians. THE the remainder of the blood (30% to 40%) is retained in organs and muscles.

The legislation provides that, before bleeding, the animal goes through the stunning stage, a technique that takes away his sensitivity to external stimuli, which, according to veterinarians, is “an important norm within the concept of humane slaughter”.

All of this is provided for in the Regulation of Industrial and Sanitary Inspection of Products of Animal Origin (RIISPOA) and in Ordinance 365, of July 16, 2021.

Why does meat shrink when we cook?

This is because part of the water in the meat is lost during cooking.

THE average water content present in the meat of butcher species (poultry, pigs and cattle) is about 75%, followed by proteins (23%), fats (1.8%) and mineral salts (0.2%).

Some factors can contribute to greater water loss during cooking, such as excess salt and loss on defrosting.

“Therefore, it is always recommended to season the meat during preparation, avoiding salting it in excess, as the salt favors the loss of fluid from the fibers, causing the meat to shrink and also become tougher,” they state.

Regarding defrosting, when this is done quickly (such as leaving the meat in the sun, defrosting in the microwave or at room temperature), the meat loses more water during cooking.

This occurs because there is not enough time for the fibers to reabsorb the water that was previously frozen in the muscle fibers, which will be lost on heating.

