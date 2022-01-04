Reduction in ICMS lowers consumer prices in the beginning of the year

The Gaucho consumer should start to feel from this week on a reduction in the prices of several products in the State. This is because, since Saturday (1), the ICMS rates that had been increased since 2015 have ended. In addition to commercial products – whose modal rate had already fallen from 18% to 17.5% in 2021, and will now go to 17% – the decrease directly affects fuels and the electricity and telecommunications sectors.

In the case of fuels, the rates for gasoline and alcohol drop from 30% to 25%. This change makes regular gasoline one of the items with the greatest drop impact. The price of this fuel can be close to R$0.44 cheaper per liter. However, it is possible that this change takes about two weeks to be noticed because it is necessary to renew stocks at the service stations.

In relation to energy and telecommunications, the rates also go from 30% to 25%. However, this change is still not in accordance with a determination by the STF (Supreme Federal Court), that the general rate should be 17% for all States. The solution found by the government of Rio Grande do Sul was to ask for a modulation so that these effects take effect from 2024 onwards. The argument is that this decision by the Supreme Court would compromise the collection, which, with this new model alone, will already have a drop of R$ 3 billion.

How the reduction was possible

At the end of last year, the States had agreed to freeze the PMPF (Weighted Average Price for Final Consumers) for 90 days, the so-called “tariff price”. It is on him that the ICMS rates are levied. The measure meant that, even in the face of an increase in the price of oil, the values ​​practiced would be the same until January 31st. In addition to this initiative, in Rio Grande do Sul, the reduction in ICMS rates should also contribute to a drop in prices.

The state government also attributes the reduction in rates to a strategy carried out since the end of 2020, when the executive requested for another year the validity of the increased rates, while adopting other parallel measures such as progress in reforms, privatizations and concessions . Also mentioned is the 2030 Revenue program, which provided a nominal drop in personnel expenses and payment of overdue debt.