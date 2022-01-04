Regina Cas delivers an emotional speech after winning the Best of the Year award

Regina Cas (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

Regina Cas



was awarded Best Novel Actress at the ceremony





Best of the Year





, displayed on the





Sunday with Huck





(1/2). The popular vote award recognized the actress for her work in



love of me



, in front of the Lourdes character. In her speech, Regina mentioned the millions of ‘Donas Lourdes’ that exist in Brazil.

“I’m always asked who inspired me to play Dona Lurdes and it wasn’t just one who inspired me, it was all these women from Brazil!”, said Regina, who was competing with Jessica Ellen and Adriana Esteves, who were also quoted for the award for account of





love of me





, which was awarded as the best soap opera of 2021 .

Regina Cas with the award for Best Actress in a TV Globo soap opera (photo: TV Globo/Joo Cotta)

“Manuela (Dias) created a woman who gave me a unique opportunity. I think I spent 30 years doing a laboratory for Dona Lurdes. I was in the houses of the ‘Donas Lurdes’, learning to love these women, to love Brazil” completed the actress.

In a country that got sick, having a mother to take care of us is wonderful. I keep thinking about all these mothers from the Northeast, like Juliette’s mother, and I’m grateful because they teach us much more than just walking, eating, behaving… These mothers teach us to love Regina Cas

The curious fact is that even his brilliant work in



love of me



, Regina Cas had never done soap operas. She recalled how the first days of intense work were: “I had never done soap operas, I didn’t even know how to ride in that cart, I didn’t know how to pass the badge… I had to ask where the bathroom was, I asked the



Chay Suede)



where you ordered food. I looked like a little girl arriving at a big school”, joked the artist.