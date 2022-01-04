Replay and lack of options open up needs of Vasco’s cast | Vasco

Vasco himself re-presented this Monday with some new faces and many needs. With a group extremely changed compared to last year, the club has had more departures than arrivals so far, which has opened up gaps in some positions in the squad. There are few options in defense and attack, and the board will have to go to the market to fill in the gaps.

You six Covid cases released this Monday make the situation worse. Luis Cangá, Galarza, Nenê, Riquelme, Léo Matos and Thiago Rodrigues were contaminated and will miss the first week of training. The expectation is that they return to activities next week, in Pinheiral.

Few defenders and side search

It is an ongoing process, new hires will arrive, but Zé Ricardo will have problems in this beginning of work. In total, 19 players left the club. And only six reinforcements have been announced so far, which indicates a squad with 23 names.

An example of the difficulty is the defense. With the departure of Ricardo Graça, Ernando, Walber and Leandro Castan – the latter negotiates the termination, but did not reappear -, the technical committee has very few defenders in the cast.

To make matters worse, Ecuadorian Luis Cangá tested positive for Covid-19 and will take a few more days to land in Brazil. At the moment, Zé Ricardo has only the young Ulisses, in addition to Anderson Conceição. They are the only two defenders in this beginning of work. Miranda remains suspended by Conmebol on account of doping.

On the right-back, with Cayo Tenório out of the plans, Vasco has only Léo Matos, who was also diagnosed with Covid this Monday. The club is in the market looking for another player for the position.

Few options in front

The attack is another headache for Zé Ricardo. With the departure of German Cano and Daniel Amorim, newly hired Raniel, who has not yet been officially announced, is the only center forward in the squad. Thiago Reis returned from a loan from Confiança, but will be on loan again.

The idea is to bring at least one more shirt 9 to the group, but Vasco has been facing difficulties. Diego Souza was preferred, but renewed with Grêmio. The board is now targeting Paraguayan Luis Amarilla, from Vélez Sarsfield, but it is not a simple situation, as the Argentine club hopes to be financially rewarded.

To make up the sector, Zé Ricardo has only two forwards on the field. Gabriel Pec and Jhon Sanchéz, an Ecuadorian who had very few opportunities last year.

2 of 3 Gabriel Pec is one of the few offensive options in the Vasco squad at the start of the pre-season — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Gabriel Pec is one of the few offensive options in the Vasco squad at the start of the pre-season — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Cast of Vasco at the beginning of the pre-season

goalkeepers: Lucan, Alexander, Fintelman, Hedhe Halls

Sides: Edimar, Léo Matos

defenders: Anderson Conceição and Ulisses

steering wheels: Bruno Gomes, Yuri Lara

Socks: Isaac, Juninho, Laranjeira, MT

attackers: Gabriel Pec and Jhon Sánchez

Thiago Rodrígues (goalkeeper), Cangá (defender), Riquelme (lateral), Léo Matos (lateral), Galarza (wheel) and Nenê (half)