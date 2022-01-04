Representative of ‘gringo’ arrives in Brazil and wants to put forward in the squad of Paulo Sousa do Fla; negotiation is in progress

With the arrival of Paulo Sousa, Flamengo is intensifying the search in the market for reinforcements. The board’s idea is to deliver a capable cast to fight for all the titles this season. Last year, the club did not achieve anything relevant and, therefore, there is some pressure from the fans to put the team back on top.

This Tuesday (03), the journalist Alvaro Cruz Santibáñes informed that the representatives of Washington Corozo, a striker currently at Pumas-MÉX, are in Brazil and are negotiating with Rubro-Negro. The agents will hear what Mengo’s management wants to have the 23-year-old athlete.

The Ecuadorian is considered one of the best players in his country and has everything to to evolve further. In addition to Flamengo, Palmeiras also wants the player and is the main competitor of the Cariocas. However, the athlete’s desire to defend Fla’s colors can ‘weigh’ for the side of the Most Wanted.

The young man belongs to Sporting Cristal-PER and is on loan at Pumas until June 2022. For now, the Mexicans have not yet shown interest in acquiring the athlete definitively, which leaves their representatives in a hurry to define the forward’s future. It is also not ruled out the possibility of the loan being canceled in advance if any club wants to hire him in the next transfer window.

“The answer will have to come by January 31, the day the transfer window in Mexico closes. This season, the athlete played 33 matches, scoring six goals and scoring two assists”, said the portal “Diário do Fla”.