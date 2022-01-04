Resident Evil Village named Game of the Year at Steam Awards; See list

Valve released the Steam Awards 2021 award-winning games and Resident Evil Village was crowned best game of the year.
The award was made through a popular vote on the famous PC gaming platform, Steam.
Check out the finalists and winners below (in bold) in each category chosen by the Steam community.
Game of the Year
Valheim
New World
cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil Village
Forza Horizon 5
Virtual Reality Game of the Year
Sniper Elite VR
Cooking Simulator VR
Medal of Honor – Above and Beyond
I Expect You To Die 2
Blair Witch – VR Edition
Fruit of Love Game
Dota 2
terraria
Rust
No Man’s Sky
Apex Legends
better with friends
Valheim
Back4Blood
Halo Infinite Multiplayer
it Takes Two
Crab Game
First Class Visual Style
Psychonauts 2
Subnautics: Below Zero
Little Nightmares II
Bright Memory Infinite
Forza Horizon 5 (read review)
Most Innovative Gameplay
Incryption
Twelve Minutes
moncage
deathloop (read review)
loop hero
Best Game you’re really bad at
World War Z: Aftermath
Naraka Bladepoint
Nioh 2 Complete Edition
Age of Empires IV
Battlefield 2042
best soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy
Nier Replicant
Person 5: Strike
Guilty Gear: Strive
Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles
Best Game Rich in History
Life is Strange: True Colors
cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil Village
Days Gone
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
sit back and relax
Unpacking
Craft potion
Farming Simulator 22
townscaper
Dorf Romantik
In the Game Trends podcast we also discuss the winners of The Game Awards 2021. Listen:
