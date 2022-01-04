Resident Evil Village named Game of the Year at Steam Awards; See list

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on Resident Evil Village named Game of the Year at Steam Awards; See list 0 Views

Valve released the Steam Awards 2021 award-winning games and Resident Evil Village was crowned best game of the year.

The award was made through a popular vote on the famous PC gaming platform, Steam.

Check out the finalists and winners below (in bold) in each category chosen by the Steam community.

Game of the Year

Valheim
New World
cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil Village
Forza Horizon 5

Virtual Reality Game of the Year

Sniper Elite VR
Cooking Simulator VR
Medal of Honor – Above and Beyond
I Expect You To Die 2
Blair Witch – VR Edition

Fruit of Love Game

Dota 2
terraria
Rust
No Man’s Sky
Apex Legends

better with friends

Valheim
Back4Blood
Halo Infinite Multiplayer
it Takes Two
Crab Game

First Class Visual Style

Psychonauts 2
Subnautics: Below Zero
Little Nightmares II
Bright Memory Infinite
Forza Horizon 5 (read review)

Most Innovative Gameplay

Incryption
Twelve Minutes
moncage
deathloop (read review)
loop hero

Best Game you’re really bad at

World War Z: Aftermath
Naraka Bladepoint
Nioh 2 Complete Edition
Age of Empires IV
Battlefield 2042

best soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy
Nier Replicant
Person 5: Strike
Guilty Gear: Strive
Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles

Best Game Rich in History

Life is Strange: True Colors
cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil Village
Days Gone
Mass Effect Legendary Edition

sit back and relax

Unpacking
Craft potion
Farming Simulator 22
townscaper
Dorf Romantik

In the Game Trends podcast we also discuss the winners of The Game Awards 2021. Listen:

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

CES 2022 LIVES MARATHON!

The 4th is CES 2022 press day, when a flurry of conferences takes place in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved