Resident Evil Village named Game of the Year at Steam Awards; See list

Valve released the Steam Awards 2021 award-winning games and Resident Evil Village was crowned best game of the year.

The award was made through a popular vote on the famous PC gaming platform, Steam.

Check out the finalists and winners below (in bold) in each category chosen by the Steam community.

Game of the Year

Valheim

New World

cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Forza Horizon 5

Virtual Reality Game of the Year

Sniper Elite VR

Cooking Simulator VR

Medal of Honor – Above and Beyond

I Expect You To Die 2

Blair Witch – VR Edition

Fruit of Love Game

Dota 2

terraria

Rust

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

better with friends

Valheim

Back4Blood

Halo Infinite Multiplayer

it Takes Two

Crab Game

First Class Visual Style

Psychonauts 2

Subnautics: Below Zero

Little Nightmares II

Bright Memory Infinite

Forza Horizon 5 (read review)

Most Innovative Gameplay

Incryption

Twelve Minutes

moncage

deathloop (read review)

loop hero

Best Game you’re really bad at

World War Z: Aftermath

Naraka Bladepoint

Nioh 2 Complete Edition

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042

best soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy

Nier Replicant

Person 5: Strike

Guilty Gear: Strive

Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles

Best Game Rich in History

Life is Strange: True Colors

cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

sit back and relax

Unpacking

Craft potion

Farming Simulator 22

townscaper

Dorf Romantik

In the Game Trends podcast we also discuss the winners of The Game Awards 2021.

