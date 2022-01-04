Ricardo Goulart asks for a salary to close with Santos and values ​​call the fans’ attention

The Santos board of directors is looking for reinforcements for the season, but the delicate financial situation ends up making business difficult

Common Brazilian championship of Serie A in 2021 much lower than expected, the board of Santos is in the market looking for specific reinforcements for the next season. But, with a delicate financial situation, the club cannot make large investments. Therefore, the fans will not be able to count on medals in the cast for this season.

The football executive director, Edu Dracena failed to complete negotiations for midfielder Nathan. An auction was held to hire the player, Alvinegro Praiano offered BRL 480 thousand by the player, when the Fluminense offered BRL 500 thousand and ended up closing with the athlete.

Even with the negative for the hiring player, the board is still looking for reinforcements. The main objective of the board is to strengthen the team to compete at the top of the table next season, in search for titles.

Ricardo Goulart is in the sights of the club’s board, but negotiations are at an early stage. The 30-year-old player is one of the foreigners most victorious in the history of Chinese football, having won three Chinese titles, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the Super Cup in the country. He joined the team in 2015 and played 184 games and 118 goals.

One of the hindrances of this negotiation is the high salary requested by the player, about BRL 700 thousand. Other teams came to be interested in the athlete, but ending the negotiations due to the values. But Dracena tries to negotiate the reductions in values ​​to be able to count on Goulart this season.