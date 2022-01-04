‘Ridiculous statements. Not 19 years old’

Graeme Souness harshly criticized the Chelsea striker, who said he was displeased with Thomas Tuchel’s scheme and even spoke of returning to the former club

Romelu Lukaku’s situation at the Chelsea has been the main subject of Premier League since the turn of the year. This Monday (3), Graeme Souness, ex-wheel of Liverpool, tottenham and the selection of Scotland, did not mince words to criticize the Belgian.

The former player, now a commentator for the British broadcaster sky sports, he said that the statements by the attacker, who complained about Thomas Tuchel’s scheme and even talked about returning to Inter Milan, were ‘ridiculous and harmful’.

“It was totally disrespectful. He is 29 years old, not 19, and should know that. This harms the club too much. It’s like walking into the locker room and telling the buddies ‘I don’t want to be with you anymore’.

Souness also spoke about the relationship between Lukaku and the coach Tuchel, who stopped the center forward of tie by 2 to 2 like Liverpool, last Sunday (2), despite the importance of the duel for the dispute of the English title.

“This harms the coach. He should say ‘if you’re not right here, the door is over there. Go ahead’. The first thing I would do if I were Thomas Tuchel would be to tell Lukaku that he needs to apologize. He needs to get in front of everyone in the locker room and apologize unconditionally.”

“If he’s not prepared to come to me as a coach, I would go up to him and have an honest conversation about whether he really meant it or if it was a mistake.”



Chelsea’s next Premier League commitment will be on the day January 15th just against the leader Manchester City, which is 10 points ahead of the London team, second in the table.

Before, the Blues face Tottenham twice for the English League Cup and host modest Chesterfield for the FA Cup. All matches will have Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.