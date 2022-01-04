Rio confirms 2 positive people for Covid and Influenza; labs say double infection cases are underreported | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipal Health Department of Rio confirmed that two people have already tested positive for Covid and Influenza at the same time — is called double infection. But private laboratory networks say there is underreporting and the number is much higher. Experts also believe that cases are likely to increase (see below for expert reports).

“I had a little runny nose and also had a slight headache. And then because I also had contact with the person who tested positive for Covid, I decided to do the test yesterday and to my surprise after I did the test, I got the result, it was positive for Covid-19 and for influenza,” said the HR analyst Yago Guimarães.

“Saturday I started to have some flu symptoms, I looked for a place that was doing the paid test and there it was detected positive for Covid influenza. And they asked me to go immediately to medical attention. Today, I went to post 11, which is the Family Clinic here in the neighborhood, and there they informed that they were only taking a Covid test. I did it and it was positive again”, said the administrative assistant Emerson Costa de Santana.

In an interview with Good morning Rio, Secretary Daniel Soranz said that, unlike Covid, he sees no need to test for flu all people who have symptoms.

“Testing for flu does not happen routinely, it only takes place in the public health system for epidemiological purposes. There is no need to test all people who have flu symptoms. This is not necessary and has no relevance for clinical treatment, relevance But for Covid this is very important. So all health facilities have Covid tests available,” Soranz said.

According to him, even with the increase in cases of double infection, it is not necessary to test for flu.

“It does not generate any kind of change in the person’s clinical treatment. We would be wasting our professionals’ time to carry out a test that they do not consider necessary. We need to focus on the Covid test and the booster dose vaccination”.

Municipal Health Secretary talks about pandemic, flu and street carnival in Rio

With the end of doses, the secretariat ended the flu vaccination campaign on Monday (3). Immunization against Influenza should only be resumed in April, when the 2022 campaign against the disease is planned.

Vaccination against Covid happens normally.

“The flu was a very difficult period now in December. We had a peak of cases. Fortunately, the number of flu cases has been decreasing significantly. We already have 82% fewer cases than we had in the first week of December. And we beat the flu vaccination record. We were able to block this flu outbreak precisely because the carioca adhered to the vaccine. Were 3 million cariocas vaccinated — 600,000 more than last year”.

Soranz also defended that the campaign against the flu is for the entire population, not just priority groups.

“In April we start a new campaign. I have been advocating with the Ministry of Health that next year’s influenza campaign be the same as in other countries, not only for priority groups, but for the entire population. This is an assessment that the Ministry of Health is still carrying out. We hope that in April we will start vaccinating for flu, but that we will start differently from previous campaigns, vaccinating the entire population of Rio de Janeiro. That was our request to the Ministry of Health”.

Chance of underreporting

A laboratory from the private network said that until Monday (3) they were 15 infected with Covid and Influenza. Another spoke of 40 cases.

One of them informed that he cannot communicate the state about cases of flu because on the website of the State Department of Health there is only the option to inform about Covid.

“We started doing a retrospective study and saw that there were other similar cases. We have around 15 cases of similarity that we are going to investigate and probably pass it on to the CIEVs as well so that they can carry out the confirmatory test for the presence of viable viruses in this sample”, explained Pedro Peloso, manager of microbiology at the Richet laboratory.

“We did a survey of 4,000 tests carried out, we have 40 cases of double infection with Covid and flu. And do you find where most often? You have more flu and Covid right now in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro”, said the virologist at Dasa, José Eduardo Levi.

Teenager tested positive on private network

One of these cases, not yet confirmed by the City of Rio, is that of a 16-year-old teenager as well. The young man’s family reports having done tests in two different private laboratories.

The patient started having flu symptoms last week. The parents decided to take him to a private laboratory, where he underwent rapid tests for Covid and Influenza – both results were positive.

Suspicious of the result, the parents decided to take the teenager to another laboratory for a PCR test. Once again, the results were positive.

“He’s an athlete and he’s already been vaccinated – both against Covid-19 and against the flu. He’s fine, without any symptoms, but it can happen. So be careful because both viruses can exist in our body at the same time “, recommended the teenager’s mother, Adriana Soutto Mayor.

Also according to her, despite having no symptoms, the young man will complete the entire period of isolation.

three states with flurone

At least three Brazilian states – Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and São Paulo – have reports of positive tests for both Covid and influenza – what has been called “flurone”. Experts say the trend is to increase the incidence of dual infections.

Last Saturday (1st), the government of Israel registered, for the first time, a case of this double infection in the same person. The condition became known as flurona, a combination of the words “flu”, which is flu in English, with part of the word “coronavirus”.

Three patients from Fortaleza, including two 1-year-old babies, were diagnosed with the two diseases simultaneously since the increase in cases of flu-like illnesses in December.

According to the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa), the children were hospitalized in private units, without aggravation of the clinical condition and have already been discharged from the hospital. The third patient is a 52-year-old man who did not need hospitalization and is in isolation.

One of the reports in São Paulo was that of journalist Giulia Fernandez, who received confirmation from Covid-19 and Influenza on the same occasion. The tests were carried out on December 20 at a private hospital.

“As my symptoms started on the same day and I had a test on the same day, and both were positive, the isolation period was the same, 10 days. But they were very complicated days, four days in bed that I couldn’t get up, and the from that I improved little by little,” he said.

Double infection should grow, experts say

For specialists, the double infection is likely to increase, as the two viruses are circulating at the same time and are highly transmissible. Therefore, they warn, it is necessary to have the vaccination up to date.

“Our expectation is rather that we find the concomitant infection by the two pathogens quite frequently. Both Covid-19 and the flu virus, insofar as there is an epidemic situation of highly transmitted viruses, with very easy respiratory transmission”, said Margareth Dalcolmo, a physician and researcher at Fiocruz.

“In addition to the Covid pandemic, Rio is experiencing an influenza epidemic. Therefore, cases of coinfection can occur. Those who were vaccinated against Covid and against Influenza tend to evolve in a very good way. However, those who were not vaccinated can do so. evolve more seriously,” said Roberto Medronho, an infectologist at UFRJ.

“Both Covid and influenza can attack the lungs, for example, potentially causing pneumonia,” said Mario Dal Poz, a professor at the Institute of Social Medicine at UERJ.

What does the RJ Health Department say

Through a note, the State Department of Health reported that, so far, there is no confirmed case of double infection.

Also according to the agency, in general cases are notified for the most serious disease — in the specific situation, Covid-19.