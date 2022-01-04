Rio only reaches 2 out of 5 indicators for a ‘safe carnival’ and meets with blocks this Tuesday | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The street carnival is the theme of a meeting this Tuesday (4) between the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), and the street blocks association — amidst worrying numbers from Covid-19.

Survey made by G1 show that only two of the five indicators created for a safe street carnival are achieved.

The report that created the indices was released in October last year by infectious diseases specialists Hermano Castro (UFRJ) and Roberto Medronho (Fiocruz).

Check out the situation below, point by point.

One of the indexes for a safe street carnival concerns the assistance in the municipal health network for cases of flu syndrome. The maximum should be a weekly moving average of 110 cases.

In the last week of 2021, there were 6,511 cases amid the arrival of the omicron variant of Covid-19 and the influenza outbreak.

2. Covid-19 positive cases

Experts say the rate of testing positive for Covid should be no more than 5%. The City Hall announced, on Monday (2), that the number is almost twice as high: 9.6%.

For a safe carnival, 80% of the total population must be vaccinated. Experts say that this number needs to be reached not only in the city of Rio de Janeiro, but also in the state and in the country.

The city has already passed that number, with 80.7%. The state and the country are not yet. In Brazil, 67% of people are vaccinated with both doses. In Rio de Janeiro, they are 70%.

On Monday afternoon, there were no patients waiting for a place with severe acute respiratory syndrome in the city.

Experts established that the maximum should be a waiting list of three people a day, with a waiting time of less than an hour.

According to Loft Data Science, the contagion rate in Rio is 0.84. That is, every 100 people infected infect 84.

The maximum indicator established by the experts would be 0.5. According to Medronho, the trend is for this index to deteriorate.

“It’s still low, but it’s going to change. It’s going up and it’s going to go up, it’s going to go beyond 1 now”, predicts the infectious disease specialist.

Concern of authorities

The numbers worry members of the City of Rio, specialists and revelers alike. Last week, Banda de Ipanema anticipated that it will not be parading in 2022.

As shown by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from “O Globo”, one of the sponsors of the street carnival asked the City Hall to define by Wednesday (5) whether or not the party would take place on the street. The mayor will also meet with the sponsors this Tuesday, but the answer on whether or not the event will take place should come out only at the beginning of next week.

City Hall technicians understand the pressure made by the company, which wants predictability to invest R$ 39 million in the party. But they ask for calm to make a decision.

In addition to being an infectious disease specialist, Roberto Medronho is the founder of Simpatia É Almost Amor — one of the most traditional blocks in the city. Passionate about carnival, he admits that the decision is difficult. But it will side with science.