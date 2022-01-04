Riot will demand a complete vaccination schedule from the teams participating in the VCB 22

THE Riot Games defined the vaccination policy that will be addressed in the VALORANT Challengers Brazil (VCB). To the VALORANT Zone, the company said that “will require that players, coaches and team members have a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 (two doses for the vaccine at Butantan, Fiocruz and Pfizer; one dose for the Janssen vaccine) to be registered and participate in all of their Brazilian tournaments”.

The developer also said that “the proof of vaccination schedule is one of the measures that, together with other measures involving testing, sanitation of environments and social distance, aims to bring more safety and protection to everyone involved in the production and transmission of the championships, which will be held in facilities from Riot Games“.

Want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of VALORANT? So, follow the VALORANT Zone on social media: twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

THE VALORANT Zone sought out Riot Games questioning the company if she had been contacted by LOUD, as revealed by Rodrigo “onur” Dalmagro, at dawn this Monday (3). The Argentine coach, in a statement, said that the team he would command knew that he had not been vaccinated and that the organization sought the person responsible for the VALUE. The company confirmed this contact.

According to Riot, LOUD contacted the company on December 17th “to confirm whether proof of vaccination would be required for entry into the studios, or whether it would be possible to carry out tests for those who do not have the vaccines“. The developer responded to the organization on the 23rd, saying that “entry into the studios would only be allowed for those who had proof of a complete vaccination schedule (two doses for the Butantan, Fiocruz and Pfizer vaccine; one dose for the Janssen vaccine), and that the performance of additional PCR tests would be discussed according to evolution of the case picture in the city of São Paulo, but it would not replace proof of vaccination”.

THE VALORANT Zone also approached LOUD, but the organization did not respond until this article was published.

As Onur was present in all international tournaments held in 2021, the VALORANT Zone also questioned Riot if the competitions of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) required vaccination of participants before they traveled to the championships.

Riot replied that “travel procedures for participants from different regions varied based on a number of factors, including the availability of vaccines in the countries of origin and the local regulations where the events were held.“. The company further explained that, “for international events, we worked with various parties to ensure that all attendees were compliant with host country travel regulations, while implementing additional security procedures, including quarantines and daily testing throughout the events.“.

Unlike 2021, this year the VCB will have two stages and will be played in person in São Paulo from February 12th. Team Vikings, Liberty, Live Keyd, gamelanders and Sharks they are teams already confirmed in the competition for having been invited by Riot. Understand how the circuit will work in the guide produced by the VALORANT Zone.