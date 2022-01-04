RJ: Family says teenager tested positive for Covid and Influenza | Health

Viktor Forgacs / Unsplash Family says young woman tested positive for Influenza and Covid

In Rio de Janeiro, a 16-year-old teenager tested positive for Covid-19 and for Influenza at the same time. The State Department of Health states that it has not yet received any case of double contamination, but the young man’s family says they have performed the tests in two different private laboratories.

Brazil had not yet registered any similar case. So far, there has been only one occurrence of double contamination, of a pregnant young woman in Israel. The occurrence was disclosed last weekend and was called “Flurona” .

According to the boy’s mother, the parents decided to take him to a private laboratory after he started having flu symptoms last week. On the spot, he ran rapid tests for Covid and Influenza — both were positive.

They, however, were suspicious of the results and decided to take the teenager to another laboratory to undergo a PCR test. The results were the same.

“He’s an athlete and he’s already been vaccinated — both against Covid-19 and against the flu. He’s fine, without any symptoms, but it can happen. So be careful because both viruses can exist in our body at the same time. “, said the boy’s mother, Adriana Soutto Mayor, to the TV Globo

.

Although he has no symptoms, the boy will go through the recommended period of isolation, according to the mother.