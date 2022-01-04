RJ registers almost 4,000 cases of Covid, the highest number since September | Rio de Janeiro

The State of Rio registered this Monday (3) 3,938 cases of Covid-19 , the highest number since the 24th of september. The data are included in the government’s case monitoring panel, which also informs that there have been no deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours.

In a note, the State Department of Health informed RJ2 that the number of cases registered in the Covid-19 Panel they are not from the last 24 hours.

The folder reported that part of the records is from “dammed cases”.

In addition to the “damage”, which would be associated with the end-of-year festivities, Health also attributed the result to problems in the Ministry of Health’s system, which was down for several days.

Omicron cases soared in the capital

Rio ends the flu vaccination

Also according to information from the portal, the total number of people infected with the virus since the beginning of pandemic monitoring is almost 1.4 million people (1,356,863). In all, also from the beginning of the follow-up, almost 70 thousand people (69,472) died by Covid in RJ.

Community broadcast of omicron

In the capital, the City of Rio considers that there is already community transmission of the omicron variant. This is due to the increase in the number of notifications of the disease.

Rio has almost 10% of people testing positive for Covid after the holiday season returns

The Municipal Health Department pointed out that there are 94 suspected cases of omicron being investigated. In recent days, the number of positive tests for Covid on the municipal network rose from 0.7% to 9.6%.

Governor and two secretaries of RJ are with Covid

Authorities are asking Cariocas who spent New Year’s Eve outside the city and who have flu-like symptoms to take the test at one of the city’s health units: