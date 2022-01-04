Róger Guedes has his house invaded by bandits, who steal Corinthians shirts and jewelry – Sports

the attacker Roger Guedes entered 2022 taking huge losses. Enjoying the last days of a family vacation in Las Vegas, USA, the player of Corinthians had the house in Brazil invaded by robbers in the early hours of Monday. The bad guys took too many valuables.

“This morning a bunch of f… robbed my house. By now they know they robbed me, because they took my Corinthians jerseys, jewelry and bags,” he lamented on his Instagram.

He did not reveal the value of the damage from the theft. After finishing on a high in 2021, with seven goals, assists and great plays, Róger Guedes fell in favor of the fans and had been using his social networks only for moments of concentration, always interacting with the fans.

One of his favorite pastimes is “bugging” his fellows. With a curse, he asked right-back Fagner to release his 23 shirt for him to wear in the Copa Libertadores. he played with the 123 in Brasileirão due to the fact that the teammate uses the “lucky number” and now he will not be able to continue with it due to the fact that the South American competition has consecutive numbers up to 35.

Not even the idol Cássio escapes the good humor of Róger Guedes. Answering questions from Corinthians, he said that the goalkeeper complains a lot on the field. This high spirits he hopes to repeat on the field for Corinthians to break and fast for titles of the last two years.