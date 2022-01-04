Romildo hits the hammer and reveals Grêmio’s main reinforcement for Serie B

Romildo Bolzan gave an interview to the program Sala de Domingo, on Rádio Gaúcha. Among other issues, the president of Grêmio spoke about who he believes should be Grêmio’s main reinforcement for Serie B and, according to the director, will be Ferreira:

“I see Ferreira as a very important situation for Grêmio. I think he is a key player for this season. We are talking about a contractual readjustment. His relations with Grêmio have been very difficult”, said Romildo Bolzan.

President Romildo, on other occasions, had already revealed that he was a big fan of Ferreira’s football and still is. However, he revealed that the negotiation for a renewal will be with common sense, without extravagances:

“But one always tries to act with common sense. I think he would be an important part of the campaigns that we will have these years. I really hope that everything that is being worked on in order to restore your remuneration is successful. I work with this idea. I consider him an essential and fundamental player for Serie B”, complemented Romildo Bolzan.

Grêmio’s main reinforcement for Serie B is at home

Grêmio was clearly affected by financial problems due to being relegated. However, renewing with Ferreira is still possible, because the player receives only R$ 140,000, which is the lowest salary among the club’s owners. Therefore, an increase seems to be a good thing for management to take.

However, the tricolor believes that if the player’s salary increases, he may also increase his termination fine, which is not the player’s wish. Therefore, it may happen that the athlete does not renew his contract with Grêmio.

