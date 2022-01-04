Rooster evaluates Nathan Silva’s sale and manager says Atlético-GO deserves 10%

Atlético have not yet received any official proposal from defender Nathan Silva. But in the face of so many polls about the defender’s football, the club is evaluating a possible departure for the player, as his defender, Junior Alonso, is about to leave the club for Russian football.

Benfica proved to be one of the interested clubs and signed with the possibility of loaning the player, a fact promptly rejected by the Minas Gerais club. If he leaves Atlético, Nathan Silva will be negotiated definitively, as the direction thinks that the moment is ripe, as the player is valued for the good last season.

And in addition to this assessment of getting rid of their first defender, Galo will still have to pass on 10% of a future sale of Nathan Silva to Atlético-GO. According to the president of the Goiás club, Adson Batista, the percentage that Dragão will be entitled to was agreed upon by the fact that the Goiás club released the defender during the Brazilian Championship.

“We had a chance of selling over 10% in the future. It was a player who arrived relegated from Coritiba. But we were convinced that he was a good player”, explained the manager on the reason for having the right 10% of an athlete’s future sale against the player’s departure during the past season.

Nathan Silva defended Dragão from 2019 to 2021 and stood out at the beginning of last year’s Brazilian Nationals, being immediately called by Atlético, who owns the athlete’s economic rights. Nathan’s contract with Rooster runs until the end of 2023.

