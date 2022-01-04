Rumor indicates that film will erase Snyderverso and give rise to a new Justice League

According to rumor, production would be a fresh start for DCEU

A new rumor indicates that the film’s Flash it can have a huge impact on the direction the DC universe in theaters takes. According to information disclosed in the twitter, the feature will be responsible for excluding the films from Zack Snyder official continuity of the DCEU, in addition to establishing a reformulated version of the Justice League (via ComicBookMovie).

Details have been shared by the account. @MyTimeToShineH, who stated that the films considered part of the so-called “Snyderverso” will be officially dropped by DC. In addition, the account information indicates that the sprinter’s feature will mark the end of the participations of Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in the DCEU. in one of the tweets, the account wrote:

“I don’t usually tweet about DC stuff, but I have a friend who watched The Flash and the movie erases any movie Snyder has ever made. Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman and the Justice League never happened now. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill are both gone.”

Crafting the situation around Batman and Superman, a tweet next says:

“Supergirl is now the main Super on Earth. Keaton is Batman and Batgirl will be the new Batman after her movie.”

To top it off, the rumor claims that the end of the film will bring a new formation of the Justice League:

“The film ends with Flash and Supergirl and Shazam forming a new Justice League.”

In another tweet, the account responsible states that this new version of the group will also feature the Wonder Woman of Gal Gadot. Other insider would have reported something similar, saying:

“As I told you, with updates: The Flash will be Batfleck’s last appearance. Old Cavill recordings used on TV. New Justice League formed. Supergirl is the new Superman. Keaton working with Black Canary, chooses Batgirl as the next Batman. This is the new DC, let’s be open-minded and give it a try.”

She later clarified that the Batman-related part of Keaton, Black Canary and Batgirl will take place in the latter’s film, not The Flash. the director of Shazam!, David F. Sandberg, also commented on the matter, making a tweet in response to the information that his movie’s hero will form a new League alongside Flash and Supergirl. He said:

“Is Shazam joining the Justice League? 2022 is starting with some great news!”

The director ended up explaining that despite his work in Shazam!, he has no further information about the DC universe, and can neither confirm nor deny the character’s participation in the film. According to him, even on issues related to the hero he works with, no further information is shared. As an example, he quoted Black Adam, saying he doesn’t know what will happen in the movie.

It is noteworthy that no official source has confirmed this information so far. So, all these are only rumors until now, although it is possible that DC will follow this path.

The Flash premiere in theaters in November 4th.

