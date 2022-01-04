Russia, China, UK, US and France say no one would win nuclear war

China, Russia, United Kingdom, United States and France have declared that an expansion of nuclear weapons and a nuclear war must be avoided, according to a joint note issued by the five nuclear powers and published by the Kremlin this Monday (3rd).

The statement says the five countries – which are permanent members of the UN Security Council – see their primary responsibility as preventing war between nuclear states and reducing strategic risks, while seeking to work with all countries to create an atmosphere of security.

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” the English version of the communiqué states.

“Since the use of nuclear weapons would have far-reaching consequences, we also assert that nuclear weapons – as long as they continue to exist – must serve defensive purposes, to deter aggression and to prevent war.”

France also published the note, noting that the five powers reiterated their determination to control nuclear weapons and disarmament. Governments will continue bilateral and multilateral approaches to controlling nuclear weapons, the statement said.

The statement by the group called P5 comes at a time when bilateral relations between the United States and Russia are going through the worst phase since the end of the Cold War, while relations between Washington and Beijing are also at a low due to a series of disagreements.

