Russia, China, UK, US and France say no one would win nuclear war

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia, China, UK, US and France say no one would win nuclear war 4 Views

China, Russia, United Kingdom, United States and France have declared that an expansion of nuclear weapons and a nuclear war must be avoided, according to a joint note issued by the five nuclear powers and published by the Kremlin this Monday (3rd).

The statement says the five countries – which are permanent members of the UN Security Council – see their primary responsibility as preventing war between nuclear states and reducing strategic risks, while seeking to work with all countries to create an atmosphere of security.

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” the English version of the communiqué states.

“Since the use of nuclear weapons would have far-reaching consequences, we also assert that nuclear weapons – as long as they continue to exist – must serve defensive purposes, to deter aggression and to prevent war.”

France also published the note, noting that the five powers reiterated their determination to control nuclear weapons and disarmament. Governments will continue bilateral and multilateral approaches to controlling nuclear weapons, the statement said.

The statement by the group called P5 comes at a time when bilateral relations between the United States and Russia are going through the worst phase since the end of the Cold War, while relations between Washington and Beijing are also at a low due to a series of disagreements.

  • 1 in 8

    Carts at an abandoned amusement park in Pripyat, three kilometers from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Sygma via Getty Images

  • two in 8

    A room still in ruins 10 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster Credit: Alain Nogues/Sygma via Getty Images

  • 3 in 8

    West German Customs examines cars and people arriving from Eastern Europe, where Chernobyl contaminated crops, 1986 Credit: Patrick PIEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

  • 4 in 8

    Park closed in Berlin, Germany after Chernobyl nuclear power plant reactor accident, 1986 Credit: Ritter/ullstein bild via Getty Images

  • 5 in 8

    An abandoned amusement park in Pripyat, three kilometers from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Sygma via Getty Images

  • 6 in 8

    Deformed corpse of a farm piglet near Chernobyl after disaster, on display at the Chernobyl Museum in Kiev, 1995 Credit: Martin Godwin/Getty Images

  • 7 in 8

    Katia, age 1.5, at the Minsk Hematology Center, with leukemia. She died in August 1995 Credit: Anatoli Kliashchuk/Sygma via Getty Images

  • 8 in 8

    Reactor number four at the Chernobyl plant, responsible for the explosion Credit: Vladimir Repik/TASS via Getty Images

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rio confirms 2 positive people for Covid and Influenza; labs say double infection cases are underreported | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipal Health Department of Rio confirmed that two people have already tested positive for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved