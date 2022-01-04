Sammy Lee starts to pack his bags

Influencer Sammy Lee has already started to pack her suitcase for BBB22 and asked her followers for a personal stylist recommendation to help her assemble the looks for what she called a “trip”. However, as anticipated by the LeoDias column, this trip has as its destination the next edition of Big Brother Brasil.

In the story, Sammy showed the amount of clothes scattered around the room and mentioned the lack of ability to match the pieces.

“Guys, the situation in my room is like this because I’m going to travel and I need to put together looks, but I don’t understand much about it. Is there a stylist there to help me put together cool looks?”. At the time, she even joked that she would need this help in the partnership, as it’s a cowhand.

What also caught our attention is the number of pieces and accessories lined up. Only a very long trip would be able to gather so many items and promote all that mess.

As already stated by the column, the confinement for the reality begins in a few days. Participants will arrive in Rio de Janeiro between 01/05/ and 01/08.

