“Sampaoli vetoed”; Mattos explains that the Argentine coach said “no” to two great signings at Galo

Alexandre Mattos is one of the most mediatic directors of Brazilian football. The top hat has gone through several clubs, where he was part of title campaigns and gained even more fame. On the other hand, there is a punctual criticism that Mattos “spends a lot” on signings taken as bets, but this does not affect the director’s work.

In an interview with Globoesporte.com, the manager revealed that he tried to take Lucas Lima to Atlético-MG, but Abel Ferreira vetoed. In the previous season, the athlete closed on loan with Fortaleza and is completely out of the plans. The medallion was at its height at Santos, which was even considered at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

“At Atlético-MG, one of the first ones I tried to get was Lucas Lima because Sampaoli wanted to, but Abel was coming (to Palmeiras) and vetoed. If not, he would have gone to Atlético-MG”, said Mattos.

The top hat also stated that Sampaoli vetoed two signings: Yuri Alberto, now at Internacional, and Raphael Veiga, who shone with the Palmeiras jersey in 2021. The reasons are curious and caught the attention of the Atletico fans on social media.

“And look how interesting, Sampaoli vetoed Raphael Veiga and Yuri Alberto at Atlético-MG. I was going to buy Veiga for Atletico for 5 or 6 million euros. Veiga called me saying he wasn’t playing very often… Yuri Alberto was vetoed by Sampaoli who said he wouldn’t play, as he hadn’t played with him at Santos.“, finished the hat.