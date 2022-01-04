Samsung Announces Odyssey Neo G8, Its New Monitor with 4K Resolution and 240 Hz Curved Screen; check out

Samsung is warming up for CES 2022 — technology event that will take place from next Tuesday, January 4 — with the unveiling of three innovative devices to the public this Sunday (22). In the spotlight, the South Korean is announcing the Odyssey Neo G8, its new market-first fluid and sharpness ratio display. The model joins the renowned “Odyssey” family of gamer products from the manufacturer with a characteristic purpose — to be the world’s first monitor that combines 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Its display has the standard curvature of 1000R, maximum brightness of 2000 nits and contrast of 1,000,000:1.

Its 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) screen is based on Quantum Mini LED backlight technology, with pixels forty times smaller than conventional LED solutions. The model supports proprietary technologies that enhance your experience, such as Quantum Matrix to control 12-bit image quality. Reinforcing its appeal to the gamer audience, the South Korean cites features fundamental to the quality of the gamers experience, such as CoreSync, which adjusts the illumination of RGB pixels to deliver the best color fidelity. In addition, Auto Source Switch Plus changes the image source automatically when turning on a connected device. In the same sense, the monitor offers two HDMI 2.1 inputs and only one DisplayPort 1.4 input.

Samsung also unveiled two monitors with different design, specification and applicability — Smart Monitor M8 and UHD Monitor S8. The Smart Monitor M8 is back on the wave of smart monitors with a slim design, boasting a thickness of just 11.4mm. The model integrates a camera at the top edge of the screen. Its function is to deliver good image quality in calls through Google Duo, pre-installed application for videoconferences.

Also, the monitor has streaming platform apps — like Netflix and YouTube — operating completely independently of a PC or smartphone. The Smart Monitor M8 has a 32-inch flat screen and comes with a remote control, resembling a compact Smart TV.





The UHD Monitor S8, in turn, is one of the most discreet solutions, but it boasts specifications and features worthy of note. The device is aimed at professional applications and will be available in 27 and 32 inches with Ultra HD resolution (possibly 4K) and anti-reflective technology.

Both the models cover 98% of the DCI-P3 range and support wired LAN, but only the 32-inch version is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 600. Other specifications of this monitor include a USB-C input that can charge other devices with the high power of 90 watts. More information about the products announced this Sunday (02) should be presented during CES 2022. The event will also feature the participation of LG, OnePlus, BMW, AMD, Intel and other renowned brands in the technology market.

