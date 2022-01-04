Samsung Finally Announces Galaxy S21 FE; know the cell phone

After months of rumors and leaks, the Samsung finally officially announced the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). Like its popular predecessor, the model aims for cost-effectiveness by making cuts from the top-of-the-line S21, but without neglecting high-end specs.

The cell phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. On the design side, the model has IP68 water resistance, digital sensor on the display and four color options.

The S21 FE arrives with four color options

Photos are provided by a triple set of cameras with 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP wide and an additional 8MP telephoto sensor solutions. In terms of selfies, the model bets on a 32 MP solution.

And the processor?

Regarding the processor, the S21 FE will feature variants bringing the snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s most powerful model of last year, or the Exynos 2100, made by Samsung itself. The difference in the chip varies according to the region — in Brazil, the Samsung website only mentions the edition with an Exynos chip, but the S20 FE also won a model with Snapdragon in the country, which could be repeated in the future.

The cell phone does not have a charger in the box

In addition to more power, the two new chips also bring 5G support to Samsung’s new cell phone. Other features present also include support for payments via NFC and the Knox security system. The operating system is the Android 12 with One UI 4.0, which should guarantee support for updates up to Android 15.

THE battery is 4,500 mAh and comes with technologies like Quick Charge, reverse charging and wireless power support. According to Samsung, it is possible to recharge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes.

However, it is noteworthy that the device don’t bring a charger or headphones in the box, following the standards of the S21 line — Samsung was sued in Brazil because of this.

Galaxy S21 FE datasheet

Display : 6.4 inches Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz

: 6.4 inches Full HD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz Processor : Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 Memory : 6GB or 8GB of RAM

: 6GB or 8GB of RAM Storage : 128GB or 256GB

: 128GB or 256GB Back camera: 12 MP Ultra-Wide (F2.2, FOV 123°); 12 MP Wide (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8); 8 MP Telephoto (30x Space Zoom, F2.4)

12 MP Ultra-Wide (F2.2, FOV 123°); 12 MP Wide (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8); 8 MP Telephoto (30x Space Zoom, F2.4) Frontal camera: 32 MP (F2.2, FOV 81°)

32 MP (F2.2, FOV 81°) Drums : 4,500 mAh with fast recharge of 25W on cable and 15W on wireless

: 4,500 mAh with fast recharge of 25W on cable and 15W on wireless Operational system: Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Price and availability

Galaxy S21 FE to be released on january 11 by Samsung in a select group of markets. The model will feature versions featuring 8GB of RAM with 256 or 128GB of storage, plus a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Prices start at $699 abroad, approximately R$3,971 in direct conversion into our currency. The official value of the product in our country has not been revealed by Samsung.