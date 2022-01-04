Samsung launches TV that adjusts brightness so it doesn’t disturb sleep

The face-to-face return of the CES 2022 technology fair (Consumers Electronic Show) takes place from this Wednesday (5) in Las Vegas, in the United States. As usual, some companies have already anticipated the news they will present at the event. One is Samsung, which today announced (3) improvements to its MicroLED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TV lines.

Among the highlights are technologies that allow much more brightness on the TV screen, intelligent adjustments that recognize when the environment is more or less light and a more immersive audio experience. Check out the news presented by the company below. For now, the values ​​have not been announced.

MicroLED

In the 2021 edition of CES, Samsung caught the eye for its 110-inch MicroLED TV prototype, which could turn a room into a movie theater given its sheer size. The technology uses self-illuminated LEDs in a super thin, almost frameless screen.

According to Samsung, in this year’s edition, three TV models in this category will be shown at the fair: the 110-inch one, another 101-inch and a smaller one with 89 inches (new from 2022).

The investment in this line, according to the company, was the improvement of image quality from LED (digital lamp that uses semiconductors to produce light and helps to “draw” the displayed image) of 25 million micrometers (unit of measurement).

In practice, they are responsible for producing the light and color tones in each LED spot that appears on the television with 4K resolution. This set makes the scenes with better contrasts, for example.

On the system side, the MicroLED TV family highlights three new modes:

Multi View: The TV will now display four content from different channels simultaneously split on the same screen. Ex: the person can watch a football game, a news channel, some other sport and Netflix.

Dolby Atmos: Improved audio system so that it becomes more immersive with the help of speakers now located on the top, bottom and sides of the screen.

Art: Using the TV to display artwork or photos from the consumer’s own gallery. In the 2022 edition, the system won two exclusive pieces by artist and designer Refik Anadol.

Neo QLED

Neo Qled Samsung TV Image: Disclosure

This family’s TVs came to life in 2017. In 2021, the novelty was the use of LEDs 40 times smaller, according to Samsung.

In the 2022 family, the company explains that it invested in improving the processor, with the Neo Quantum. With the change, the promise is of purer images and adaptable brightness capability with the help of artificial intelligence.

A new technology, called Shape Adaptive Light, uses the processor to be able to analyze shapes and surfaces of scenes to balance the shape of the panel light and, consequently, the shape of the image.

“The processor features advanced contrast mapping with BLU (Backlight Unit), increasing the brightness level from 12-bit to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source — the Quantum Mini LEDs,” the company explained in a statement.

As a result, the TV’s brightness becomes brighter when it needs to be and makes objects, for example, sharper.

This process is also supported by a technology adopted in the 2022 line called Real Depth Enhancer. In it, TV uses artificial intelligence to identify and process objects on the screen in relation to their background. This creates a sense of depth of what you are seeing.

Finally, this year’s novelty features EyeComfort, which makes the screen’s brightness automatically adjust based on an integrated light sensor.

“As ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting blue light levels accordingly,” exemplifies the company citing sunset/sunrise.

“This allows for a more comfortable viewing experience at night, reducing the blue light that can affect sleep quality,” he adds. The panel changes to warmer or cooler tones as needed.

sound that moves

On the Neo QLED model, the company announced improvements to the intelligent sound system. The company was already working with the Object Tracking Sound mode, in which the sound moves along with the object on the screen. On TVs in the series this year the feature has been incorporated with more powerful speakers to give an even more immersive idea to the consumer.

Screen against reflections

In the Lifestyle family (lifestyle, in Portuguese), the company has integrated a new display with an anti-glare and anti-fingerprint system (a feature called Matte Display). In other words, in the first case, the screen absorbs light, but it is not possible to see reflections.

The Lifestyle line comprises:

The Frame: When “off”, the TV turns one frame. In 2022, it will get a new frame so that artworks become more real. In addition, it will have new sizes: 32 inches and 85 inches.

The Sero: is the TV model that rotates around an axis, being vertical or horizontal. This year, in addition to winning the technology against reflection and digital printing, the consumer can view four contents divided on the screen at the same time.

The Serif: with a look created by famous artists, its proposal is to serve as a design furniture. The screen technology is Qled with 4k images. The novelty of 2022 is that the line gained another size: 65 inches (until then, the company sold three: 43, 49 and 55 inches).

CES in front of covid-19

After an online edition in 2021, the CES technology fair finally returns to physical format between the 5th and 7th of January.

The world’s greatest technology and environment event for the launch of major innovations, will also feature a virtual exhibition, and should bring some of the main trends to the so-called post-covid-19 world.

Due to the pandemic, however, many companies decided to cancel their participation in the in-person event in recent weeks. The dropout list already includes Google, Intel, IBM, AMD, GM, Amazon, T-Mobile, Meta, Waymo, BMW, Panasonic and Mercedes.

Due to cancellations and the risk of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the CTA (Consumer Technology Association), which organizes the fair, anticipated the closing by one day, from 8 to 7 January.

Anyway, among the solutions that should be exhibited at the fair, there is the expectation that initiatives with intelligent automation, based on cloud infrastructures, will be presented, even as a way to deal with the limitations of working hours and a market with less professionals, as has been noted in the United States.

This trend should even boost a segment that is gaining more and more attention and investments: that of autonomous vehicles. CES 2022 will host big names in the industry such as chip maker Qualcomm; Luminar, a leader in distance perception technologies; and Waymo, from Alphabet – Google’s parent company -, which is a pioneer in the self-employed industry and should make a virtual presentation.

Today, this industry, better known for passenger and passenger vehicles, already has business models for cargo transport fleets that are very close to becoming viable. For all that strength, this year’s edition, according to the CES organization, will definitely be a smart mobility event.

The automotive sector will be strong this year, with a larger number of manufacturers than expected. Companies such as Hyundai, Toyota, Daimler, FCA (Fiat Chrysler) and Stellantis are confirmed.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Samsung; text with information from Marcos Bonfim.