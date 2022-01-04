Samsung: New Eco Remote Charges Wi-Fi Waves

Last Sunday (2), Samsung unveiled a new control for TVs that should make life easier for consumers. The company announced the new version of the remote control Eco Remote, an accessory for TVs from the South Korean brand that promises Charge the battery with WiFi signal waves.

When it was released in 2021, Samsung revealed that the Eco Remote can be charged with solar energy or via USB-C. Now the device also has a technology that converts radio waves into battery power — using the signal from the Wi-Fi router as the source of the radio waves.

Another novelty announced by the South Korean company is a option in white color to complete the styling of TVs like The Frame, Serif and Sero models; There is no release date for the new color yet. The accessory’s design remains similar, with recyclable materials, hotkeys, button to use the microphone and solar panel on the back.

Remote Eco ControlSource: Samsung

By embracing the new technology, the company can save up to 99 million batteries that would otherwise be discarded over seven years, according to company estimates. The goal is to offer an environmentally friendly product that does not use the planet’s limited energies.

In fact, Samsung also considered using kinetic technology to charge energy when shaking the controller, and even vibrational energy to charge it when the microphone is used. Anyway, for now, radio waves are the focus of the new version of the Eco Remote.