Santander deposited nearly R$1 billion in customer accounts by mistake

Banco Santander accidentally deposited $176 million to UK customers on Christmas Day, in 75,000 transactions. Thus, according to the CNBC website, the error occurred when Santander processed duplicate payments of 2,000 business accounts. As a result, some employees and suppliers ended up receiving more than their due. So, to find out more and see how the bank handled the situation, check out below.

According to Santander, the duplicate payments were caused by a scheduling problem, which is already being fixed. Now Santander is trying to recover the wrong payments. In fact, some of which the bank directed to competing bank accounts.

“We regret that, due to a technical error, some payments from our corporate customers were incorrectly duplicated,” Santander told CNBC. Also according to the bank, the objective is to recover the money over the next few days. To do this, Santander is in contact with other banks so that they can recover the money wrongly given to their customers.

Finally, it can be said that Santander’s problem gave customers a real headache in the midst of the end-of-the-year festivities. However, according to the CNBC report, many people sought the bank willingly, thinking of resolving the amount received by mistake.

Image: MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski / shutterstock.com