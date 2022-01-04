Santander’s dividend portfolio beats the Ibovespa in December; check stocks for January – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Santander’s dividend portfolio beats the Ibovespa in December; check stocks for January – Money Times 6 Views

Cyrela
Cyrela stands out in December in Santander’s earnings-paying stock portfolio (Image: REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso)

In December 2021, the portfolio of stocks that pay good dividends of Santander had a positive performance of 3.38% and reached the high of 2.3% of the Ibovespa (IBOV), your benchmark, in the same period.

In the month, the action that stood out was the Cyrela (CYRE3), which rose 15.06%. According to the bank, the reduced offer of properties, after years of limited launches, the positive credit scenario and the space for appreciation of property prices are driving factors for the company’s shares.

In the accumulated result for last year, despite the negative performance, the portfolio also performed better than the Ibovespa. As the main performance index of shares traded in the B3 plummeted 11.93%, Santander’s portfolio dropped 11.72%.

For the first month of 2022, after a positive month, the bank chose to keep the same formation of its portfolio, highlighting the BTG Pactual (BPAC11), which holds the largest position in the portfolio.

See all Santander recommendations for January:

Disclaimer

The Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ibovespa oscillates between slight losses and gains with high interest rates on investors’ radar

The Ibovespa managed to escape the drop seen most of the morning and, at around …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved