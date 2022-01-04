Santander’s dividend portfolio beats the Ibovespa in December; check stocks for January – Money Times

In December 2021, the portfolio of stocks that pay good dividends of Santander had a positive performance of 3.38% and reached the high of 2.3% of the Ibovespa (IBOV), your benchmark, in the same period.

In the month, the action that stood out was the Cyrela (CYRE3), which rose 15.06%. According to the bank, the reduced offer of properties, after years of limited launches, the positive credit scenario and the space for appreciation of property prices are driving factors for the company’s shares.

In the accumulated result for last year, despite the negative performance, the portfolio also performed better than the Ibovespa. As the main performance index of shares traded in the B3 plummeted 11.93%, Santander’s portfolio dropped 11.72%.

For the first month of 2022, after a positive month, the bank chose to keep the same formation of its portfolio, highlighting the BTG Pactual (BPAC11), which holds the largest position in the portfolio.

See all Santander recommendations for January:

