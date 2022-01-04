Santos leaves behind, but wins Operário-PR in a comeback

Santos started the Copinha 2022 with the right foot. He didn’t play a great game, it’s true, but he beat Operário-PR by 2-1, tonight, at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, for the first round of group 8.

Santos’ victory came at the suffocation. On a night marked by great goals, Andrezinho opened the scoring for Operário, but Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco ensured the victory for Peixe.

With the result, Santos started well in the dispute and took the lead in group 8, with three points — the same score as Ferroviária, which beat Rondoniense by 1-0 also this Monday.

The teams return to the field on Thursday (6). Santos will face Rondoniense, while Operário-PR will face Railway.

The worker scores, but Santos reacts

The Operative surprised by going ahead tonight. At 25 minutes into the first half, after an error in the ball by Santos, Andrezinho advanced down the middle and sent a shot from outside the area to score a great goal — the ball made a beautiful curve before entering the angle.

Santos’ reaction came close to the break, also with a beautiful goal. In the 44th minute, Lucas Barbosa took advantage of a low cross from the right and completed it with the first shot to equalize the score.

Santos turns with another painting

Santos’ comeback came with another beautiful goal. In a less busy second half, Rwan Seco put the team in front of the scoreboard in the 29th minute. He received a low pass from the bottom line, straightened his body and sent a shot placed, with great category, to balance the nets.

Interestingly, the winning goal came from a “bet” from Santos. At the end of last year, Santos paid R$700,000 to acquire 70% of the rights of striker Rwan, who was loaned to the club by Flamengo-SP.