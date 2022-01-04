Santos presents project to try to attract Ricardo Goulart | saints

THE saints presented a project to try to attract the attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. Peixe’s proposal involves marketing actions, with the use of the player’s image as a poster boy, among other initiatives.

According to the ge, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder welcomes the alvinegro project. However, there is still a need for a financial settlement between club and player. Santos’ position is not to go crazy to reinforce the squad.

1 of 2 Ricardo Goulart Guangzhou Evergrande — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ricardo Goulart Guangzhou Evergrande — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when terminated with Guangzhou, from China. He hasn’t been on the field since August. Last season, the attacking midfielder took the field 13 times. All matches were played for the Chinese Superliga, with the vast majority as a starter. During this period, there were seven goals and an assist.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most victorious foreign players in the history of football in China, having won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the country’s Super Cup.

He was signed by Guangzhou in 2015, after shining in Cruzeiro’s Brazilian bi-championship in the two previous years, and remained at the club until 2019. Then, he was bought by Palmeiras, and later repurchased by the Chinese team.

In addition, he was named the best player in Chinese football in 2015 and 2016, as well as being the top scorer in the Chinese Superleague in the 2015/2016 season and in the Asian Champions League in 2014/2015.