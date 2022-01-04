Santos starts new vaccination schedule against Covid-19 from this Monday | More health

To avoid wasting doses, the City of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, starts a new vaccination scheme against Covid-19 as of this Monday (3). Thereby, stations offering CoronaVac, Janssen and AstraZeneca will be open every other day .

The measure is due to the fact that the bottles contain 10 doses and, sometimes, there is not enough demand for the use of the entire bottle. Once opened, each immunizing agent has an expiration date that, if it expires, requires the disposal of the spare doses.

With the availability of vaccines in different locations, the expectation is to better serve residents. The City Hall also advises, if possible, that interested parties look for posts in the first hour of the day, when there is an opening for the weak.

For immunization with Pfizer, which has a wider audience, the external post at Igreja São Benedito, in the Embaré neighborhood, applies the immunizing agent again, replacing the one at Igreja da Pompeia, which was deactivated.

Exceptionally this Monday (3), the external post of the Rebouças Sports Complex will open at 10 am, the same time as the Ponta da Praia Polyclinic, which supports the site and will open later due to preparations to restart the service after undergoing descupinization. The other stations are open from 8 am to 4 pm.

For vaccination, everyone must present a photo ID, CPF and proof of residence in Santos. Second dose and booster dose: they must carry the ID card for the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. Immunosuppressed individuals must provide proof of their condition, for example, a copy of a medical page, an exam or a statement from the physician.

Check the vaccination sites:

Pfizer (first dose over 12 years; second dose 21 days apart; second dose 8 weeks apart; first booster dose four months apart; first booster dose for immunosuppressed and second booster dose for immunosuppressed):

Edge: Ponta da Praia – Rebouças Sports Complex (Eng. José Rebouças Square s/nº) – exceptionally from 8 am to 3:30 pm and Embaré – São Benedito Church Community Center (Av. Afonso Pena, 360).

Northwest Zone: Bom Retiro Polyclinic – Rua João Fraccaroli s/nº

Center: Conselho Nébias Policlínica – Av. Conselheiro Nébias, 457 and Martins Fontes Policlínica – Rua Luiza Macuco, 40, Vila Mathias.

Hills: Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20) and Policlínica Nova Cintra – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº.

Janssen (first booster dose for 2-month interval and first booster dose for immunosuppressed); CoronaVac (first dose only Caruara and Monte Cabrão; second dose for a 28-day interval); first booster dose 4 months apart and second booster dose 4 months apart); AstraZeneca (second dose at 8-week interval):

Edge: Clube Atlético Santa Cecilia (Rua Alfaia Rodrigues, 269 – Embaré)

Hills: Policlínica Jabaquara (Rua Vasco da Gama, 32)

Northwest Zone: Castelo Polyclinic (Rua Francisco de Barros Melo, 184)

Hills: Policlínica Nova Cintra (Rua José Ozéas Barbosa, s/nº) – except Janssen

Continental Area: Policlínica Caruara (Rua Andrade Soares, s/nº)

Center: Vila Mathias Polyclinic (Rua Xavier Pinheiro, 284)

Northwest Zone: São Manoel Polyclinic (Praça Nicolau Geraigire, s/º)

