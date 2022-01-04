Santos x Worker (PR); betting sites’ predictions of this match valid for Group 8 of the São Paulo Football Cup Juniors P

Three-time champion of Copinha, Santos debuts this year in the main competition of youth football in the country against Operário, from Paraná.

Santos x Worker (PR). The month of January arrived and with it came the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. After a year absent from the sports calendar due to the pandemic, the competition returns in 2022 and on the second day of games, a team with a tradition in the minor categories of football will debut. Santos x Operário (PR) play this Monday (3rd) at 9:45 pm, in Araraquara, for the first round of Group 8.

The fish's bet for this season is the young striker Rwan, 20 years old. During the pandemic, he even gave up on his dream of becoming a football player and started working as a bricklayer in Recife, capital of Pernambuco. After a test at Santos, he joined the Under20 team and will compete in the cup.

In addition to the beach alvinegro and Operário (PR), the Championship Group 8 also counts on the Ferroviária – local team from the headquarters in Araraquara – and Rondoniense. The two teams also face off on this Monday (3), but at 19:30. As usual, the big decision of the tournament is scheduled for January 25th, but there is still no confirmed venue, as Pacaembu is still undergoing renovations.

A Santos win is at odds of @1.34. A triumph of the Operário (PR) earns the bettor a prize of @8.0. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @5.0.