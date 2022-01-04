Santos x Worker (PR); betting sites’ predictions of this match valid for Group 8 of the São Paulo Football Cup Juniors P

Cup

Three-time champion of Copinha, Santos debuts this year in the main competition of youth football in the country against Operário, from Paraná.

Santos x Worker (PR); predictions of this Copinha game (Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC)
Santos x Worker (PR). The month of January arrived and with it came the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. After a year absent from the sports calendar due to the pandemic, the competition returns in 2022 and on the second day of games, a team with a tradition in the minor categories of football will debut. Santos x Operário (PR) play this Monday (3rd) at 9:45 pm, in Araraquara, for the first round of Group 8.

On betting sites like Betfair the “town boys” have a big advantage. The fish’s bet for this season is the young striker Rwan, 20 years old. During the pandemic, he even gave up on his dream of becoming a football player and started working as a bricklayer in Recife, capital of Pernambuco. After a test at Santos, he joined the Under20 team and will compete in the cup.

In addition to the beach alvinegro and Operário (PR), the Championship Group 8 also counts on the Ferroviária – local team from the headquarters in Araraquara – and Rondoniense. The two teams also face off on this Monday (3), but at 19:30. As usual, the big decision of the tournament is scheduled for January 25th, but there is still no confirmed venue, as Pacaembu is still undergoing renovations.

Santos x Operário (PR): How much do bookmakers pay?

A Santos win is at odds of @1.34 on betting sites like Betfair. A triumph of the Operário (PR) earns the bettor a prize of @8.0. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @5.0.

