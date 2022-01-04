São Paulo approaches the hiring of Patrick, from Inter | football

São Paulo is very close to closing with another reinforcement for 2022: this is midfielder Patrick, from Internacional.

Tricolor will acquire the economic rights of the player, who must sign a contract valid for two years in the next few days.

An exchange for defensive midfielder Liziero was even considered in the negotiation, but it won’t happen. São Paulo can still trade its steering wheel, but it will not enter into an exchange in this specific case.

Patrick is 29 years old and has been with Inter since 2018. He has a contract until mid-2023 and had been saying that his priority was to stay at the club in Rio Grande do Sul. In the last Brasileirão, he played 30 games and one goal.

At São Paulo, Patrick should become the fourth reinforcement for the season. Right-back Rafinha and attacking midfielder Alisson, who were at Grêmio, and goalkeeper Jandrei, Santos’ reserve at last year’s Brazilian Nationals, have already arrived.

The club’s goals are also to hire a dribbler and a defender to be an option for Arboleda and Miranda.

