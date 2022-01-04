São Paulo denies the exchange of Liziero for Patrick, but is interested in the Inter player

São Paulo does not intend to transfer Liziero to Internacional to hire Patrick. Although it is interested in the Internacional player, the tricolor board is planning another business model, such as, for example, acquiring its economic rights, if the request is not abusive.

One of São Paulo’s priorities in this window is to hire a midfielder who is enough to, possibly, start. However, giving up a young player with potential, such as Liziero, is not being considered by the high tricolor top.

At Internacional since 2018, Patrick is the team’s starter and key player in the offensive sector. In addition to helping to create the plays, the midfielder stands out for stepping into the area and scoring goals. The brave spirit, something that has been a request from coach Rogério Ceni, is another factor for São Paulo to see the athlete with good eyes.

At 29, Patrick does not intend to be loaned to any club. If Internacional does not insist on his permanence, the player and his staff intend to leave Porto Alegre permanently.

In a serious financial crisis, São Paulo adopts caution in the market and is not willing to go crazy to reinforce the cast, acting in a punctual manner. The club has already expressed to Internacional its desire to have Patrick in 2022, but talks are still at an early stage.

Leave your comment