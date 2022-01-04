São Paulo evaluates striker Brian Ocampo, but Uruguayan out-of-field makes club give up | São Paulo

São Paulo evaluated the situation of striker Brian Ocampo, ex-Nacional, from Uruguay, and currently without a club, in recent days and planned to make a proposal for the player. However, the Tricolor received extrafield information that did not please.

According to people heard by the report of ge, the 22-year-old Uruguayan forward had behavioral problems both on and off the field this past year. Because of this, there was a fear on the part of the São Paulo leadership in moving forward in the business, which ended any contact.

São Paulo’s idea in this transfer window is to have players with more leadership spirit, and hiring an athlete with disciplinary problems can disrupt the environment.

1 of 2 Young Brian Ocampo celebrates his goal in Nacional’s 1-0 victory against Universidad Católica — Photo: Pablo Porciuncula/EFE Young Brian Ocampo celebrates his goal in Nacional’s 1-0 victory against Universidad Católica — Photo: Pablo Porciuncula/EFE

Brian Ocampo’s name started to be analyzed in São Paulo due to the fact that the Uruguayan was free on the market in this window. His contract with Nacional ended at the beginning of the year.

Due to these circumstances and the desire of Tricolor, the São Paulo fans mobilized on social networks to ask for the contract, something that will not happen.

Since 2018 in the professionals of Nacional, Brian Ocampo has only eight goals. Last season, he played 32 games and scored four times.

Still without a club, the name of the striker is now linked to América, from Mexico, which is trying to sign him.

São Paulo is still looking for an attacker, preferably from the edge of the field, to reinforce their squad. Douglas Costa and Soteldo are valued players, but negotiations come up against the financial issue.

