São Paulo Health Department registered 24 cases of people with ‘flurone’, double Covid-19 infection and flu | São Paulo

At least 24 residents of the state of São Paulo were diagnosed with the flu and Covid-19 at the same time since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released this Tuesday (4) by the Department of Health of the state.

The dual infection is also known as “flurone”, a combination of the words “flu”, which is flu in English, with part of the word “coronavirus”. The state secretariat said it counted 24 cases of the so-called flurona.

In the capital of São Paulo, there are reports from hospitals that identified the double infection by influenza virus and coronavirus with diagnoses made in the same week or even on the same day.

One of these cases was that of journalist Giulia Fernandez, who received confirmation from Covid-19 and Influenza on the same occasion. The tests were carried out on December 20 at a private hospital.

“As my symptoms started on the same day and I had a test on the same day, and both were positive, the isolation period was the same, 10 days. But they were very complicated days, four days in bed that I couldn’t get up, and the from that I improved little by little,” he said.

Last Saturday (1st), the government of Israel registered, for the first time, a case of this double infection in the same person. Despite this, doctors heard by the TV Globo explained that the double infection has already been registered in Brazil for some time, and that it should not necessarily bring an increase in the symptoms of the two diseases.

In other places in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro and Ceará, there are also records of double infection (see the video below).

According to infectologist Mirian Dal’Ben, from the Hospital Sírio Libanês, the double infection does not increase the chances of death nor does it make the illnesses lighter.

“The important thing is that people need to know that we still don’t have anything in science that tells us that taking both things at the same time increases the chances of the person dying or making the disease perhaps lighter. Neither. “, said the doctor.

“We end up having to monitor the two diseases as we would if the person had caught it independently,” he explained.

The double treatment also took place at the home of accountant Mario Martins Bastos Junior. Both he and his wife were diagnosed with Covid-19. Before that, the 19-year-old son was tested positive for Influenza.

The test results are two days apart: December 28th for influenza and December 30th for Covid-19.

“My son is fine, the three of us are fine, medicated, the only thing that is disturbing the most is the dry cough,” said the accountant.

Public and private hospitals in the city of São Paulo have registered an increase in the flow of people with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, which has caused queues and longer waiting times for care. In municipal emergency rooms, patients claim that the wait can take up to 6 hours.

In addition to the Influenza A and B viruses, which cause the flu, the circulation of other viruses may also be behind the sudden growth of a “set of respiratory illnesses,” according to doctors. Municipal emergency rooms registered waits of up to 6 hours. Hospitals São Camilo, Beneficência Portuguesa, Einstein and Santa Catarina confirmed a sudden increase in patients.

Hospitalizations for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases have also increased.

The moving average of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the state returned to grow after 6 months of decline, according to government data.