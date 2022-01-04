São Paulo president plans reinforcements arrival for two more positions; see what they are

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, plans the arrival of reinforcements for two more positions. After announcing Rafinha, Alisson and Jandrei, Tricolor has been supporting this transfer window due to lack of money, but remains attentive to opportunities to bring the athletes that coach Rogério Ceni wants.

ALSO READ: Lucas Kal agrees to stay at América-MG; see how much São Paulo keeps the athlete’s rights

“São Paulo acts responsibly, makes occasional contracts. We need players with speed up front, maybe another midfielder with marking skills”, said Julio Casares in an interview with TV Bandeirantes.

Coach Rogério Ceni had already expressed his dissatisfaction last season with the lack of fast forwards, who play on the sides of the field and have the power to dribble. The idea of ​​the tricolor commander is to make the team less bureaucratic and need fewer passes to attack the opponent.

“We have to make a responsibility policy, analyzing and monitoring the market so that we are able to have players with these characteristics and, mainly, within our budget limit. Hopefully, until the re-introduction, we can have one or two names. This doesn’t have a deadline, the faster the better”, continued the São Paulo representative.

The expectation is that São Paulo will have more money for signings in the middle of the year, when it should sell some of its promises to European football. As it will probably lose some of its holders in the next window, Tricolor will have to fill in new gaps and, therefore, prefers to build the squad gradually.

“We’ll build a competitive team for the first half, for sure, and we’ll evaluate changes along the way.”, he concluded.

Soteldo and Douglas Costa

The hiring of at least one star for the cast in 2022 is not completely ruled out, although there is an internal consensus that it will only be viable if there is external investment. Precisely for this reason, the negotiations by Soteldo and Douglas Costa did not advance.

“Soteldo is an important player, but not in the hiring phase. Like him, there are other players we’re looking out for. We want to bring in players without compromising the club’s future. They are in the analysis framework, and we cannot say whether we are going to hire or not. This depends on several variants, and these are variants that our pocket supports”, said Casares.

As for Douglas Costa, the situation is even more difficult. The president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan Júnior, revealed in recent days the wish of the striker to remain at Tricolor in 2022.

“He’s a wonderful player, and we have a very good relationship with Grêmio, so much so that two of our players went there and two came. Douglas first has to take care of his relationship with Grêmio. We didn’t cross any clubs. If he wants to stay there or Grêmio wants him to stay, let’s not move”, he concluded.

São Paulo, Reinforcements, Casares, Market, SPFC