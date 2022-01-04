São Paulo works out final details to announce International midfielder Patrick, says journalist

With no space in the Inter squad, Patrick is expected to sign a two-season tie with São Paulo and be announced in the next few hours

THE São Paulo is about to announce the fourth reinforcement for Rogério Ceni. Who is on the way to Morumbi now is Patrick, 29-year-old midfielder that defends the International since 2018.

The information was initially published by journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog on the portal Yahoo!. The agreement between Patrick and São Paulo will be valid for two seasons, until the end of 2023.

To have the colorado midfielder in its squad, the Tricolor do Morumbi will agree to purchase a part of the economic rights of the player. Inter would sell 30% and set the value for the other 20%, thus getting no rights over it.

Patrick comes from a season with 48 games and 5 goals by Inter, but had been placed on the market by the team from Rio Grande do Sul, as it was no longer part of the board’s plans for 2022.

São Paulo tried to offer striker Pablo in direct exchange for Patrick, but the negotiation has not evolved. A new exchange with Liziero was speculated, also steering wheel, but the agreement at the moment does not involve the shirt 14 tricolor.

Patrick in action for Internacional against Deportivo Tachira for Libertadores Getty Images

If it does close, Patrick will be São Paulo’s fourth signing for the next season, the first in 2022. Before him, came the Jandrei goalkeeper, The right-back Rafinha it’s the Alisson attacking midfielder.

At Morumbi, the idea of ​​Rogério Ceni and the football summit is change the personality of the cast, considered very quiet by the coach. So, names like Rafinha and Patrick come to the club with this mission.

São Paulo is still looking for a defender in the market with the ability to build the game, to take turns with Arboleda and Miranda, and especially fast forwards on the sides of the field. Douglas Costa, of Guild, and Yeferson Soteldo, of Toronto, are preferred.