Saúde de MT opens enrollment in the selection process with 2,900 vacancies

The State Health Department (SES-MT) released the first public notice to open a simplified selection process in 2022. The publication was made through the Official State Gazette which circulates this Monday (03.01).

Notice No. 001/2022 provides a total of 2,959 vacancies for various professional profiles. The workload varies between 20 and 40 hours, while the remuneration varies between R$ 1.3 thousand and R$ 7 thousand. The selection of candidates is intended to fill vacancies and form a Reservation Register.

Among the profiles are: doctors, nurses, nursing technicians, physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists, social workers, occupational therapists, speech therapists, biomedical doctors, stretchers, administrators, accountants, engineers, architects and others.

The vacancies were made available in 18 units directly managed by the State. The State Hospital Santa Casa, Metropolitan Hospital and the Regional Hospitals of Alta Floresta, Colíder, Rondonópolis, Cáceres, Sinop and Sorriso are part of the selection process.

In addition to hospital units and the Central Level, units such as the MT Hemocentro, Dom Aquino Corrêa Integral Rehabilitation Center (Cridac), State Center for Medium and High Complexities (Cermac), Integrated Psychosocial Care Center Adauto Botelho ( Ciaps), State Central Laboratory (Lacen), Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), Death Verification Service (SVO), Regulatory Complex and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Superintendence (SAF).

Registrations

Applications for vacancies in hospital units must be made exclusively through the electronic address www.seplag.mt.gov.br/cirurgias, starting on January 3, 2022 and ending on January 17, 2022, at 23:59.

Enrollments for the other units must be made exclusively through the electronic address www.seplag.mt.gov.br/atendimentos, starting on January 17, 2022 and ending on January 31, 2022, at 23:59.

For both modalities, it is mandatory to send the required documentation in PDF format as an attachment. Check out the full notice attached.