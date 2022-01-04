SBT decides to renovate studios after Silvio Santos authorizes the sale of the channel

SBT’s facilities in São Paulo are undergoing renovations. Silvio Santos’ broadcaster, in a drive to become more attractive to the market and also to content producers, decided to remodel all the studios at the Anhanguera Television Center, inaugurated nearly three decades ago. With the release of the company’s owner, the channel decided to buy new equipment, betting on more recent technologies, and also bet on the renovation of its dressing rooms, which used to give shivers to presenters and guest artists.

THE pop TV he found that the network’s renovation began with the studio that housed the Casa dos Artistas. The station’s board of directors decided to prioritize the modernization of the site due to its advanced state of deterioration: even though it served as a location for the last seasons of the Fashion Squad, the environment had not been properly maintained for some time, and was even infested by vectors of dengue. The format, which will have a new edition next month with new presenters, will once again be recorded on site, which should be released by the 15th.

With the completion of the works on the studio that housed the reality show, engineering will leave for the other installations of the channel this month, with the objective of completing the renovations by the end of the first quarter of the year. The modernization of SBT’s facilities will even include the broadcaster’s television journalism facilities, located in Studio 4 for several years. It, however, will be the last target of the renovations: as it is the busiest place, with recordings and dressing rooms occupied almost all day, there is still no date for the works to start there.

In the case of the dressing rooms, the renovation is based on an old demand made even by the network’s presenters. There were not a few cases of contractors who went to the board to complain about the precariousness of the environments, mostly furnished by upholstery built in the last century, and composed to this day by CRT televisions (the popular tube TVs) and even equipment video cassette, which lost popularity in the country in the early 2000s, being supplanted by more modern equipment — and nowadays, by content in the cloud.

The report found that the renovation of SBT’s facilities is part of the movement for the market to stop seeing the station as an amusement park for Silvio Santos. The rumors of the sale of the channel, disclosed first hand by Notícias da TV, are not unfounded: behind the scenes of the network, it is said that a former emissary of a news channel even offered the R$ 1 billion proposed by the businessman, who He declined the business after talking to his daughters, who convinced him that the value could be much greater if the company were modernized.