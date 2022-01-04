SBT presenter has sudden illness and faints live; watch | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Rafael Silva is the presenter of Jornal das 7

The presenter Rafael Silva, from TV Alterosa, affiliated with SBT in the south of Minas Gerais, had a sudden illness this Monday (3) and passed out live during the presentation of Alterosa Alerta. He was talking about a police raid in the city of Ribeirão Vermelho when he lost consciousness and fell backwards.

Rafael is 36 years old and is the owner of Jornal das 7, but he was chosen to replace Ademir Santos, who is on vacation. The presenter Kadu Lopes went on air minutes later, in a live, to inform the health of Rafael Silva.

According to reports, he was quickly assisted by a team from Samu, together with the Fire Department, who took him to a hospital very close to the premises of the SBT affiliate.

“We, on behalf of the broadcaster, have come to bring this information to you. Soon, here on our social networks and also on Jornal das 7, we are going to bring more details on how Rafael Silva’s health situation is,” warned Kadu throughout of the live stream.

He is currently at Hospital Humanitas, which is a few meters from TV Alterosa in Varginha (MG), where he is being medicated and is receiving all the care necessary for his prompt recovery,” said Kadu.