SBT presenter suffers sudden illness and faints live during TV news

Journalist Rafael Silva, from TV Alterosa, an affiliate of SBT in the south and southwest of Minas Gerais, suffered a sudden illness while presenting a newscast this Monday (3). On social networks, viewers were concerned about the health status of the professional, who passed out live on television. According to a statement released by the station, he was rescued by a team from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and taken to the hospital. Rafael is the head of the newspaper shown in the night slot, but was replacing head presenter Ademir Santos at Alterosa Alerta.

In an internet broadcast, journalist Kadu Lopes, from TV Alterosa, explained what happened to his colleague at the station. “We are on this last live to bring official information about the health status of our dear friend, brother, Rafael Silva. He was presenting Alterosa Alerta in place of Ademir Santos [titular do jornal] when suddenly he had a sudden illness, he had a fall. After a few minutes, Samu, the Fire Department, came here and helped our dear Rafael Silva to Hospital Humanitas”, explained the journalist from the SBT affiliate.

“He [Rafael Silva] He is currently at Hospital Humanitas, a few meters from TV Alterosa in Varginha (MG), where he is being medicated and is receiving all the necessary care for his prompt recovery. We, on behalf of the broadcaster, came to bring this information to you [telespectadores] and soon here on our social networks and also on Jornal das 7 we will bring more details about Rafael Silva’s health situation. We are all rooting for our brother’s quick recovery and soon, God willing, he will be back in charge of Jornal das 7 and together with us on TV Alterosa”, concluded Kadu Lopes.

In Rafael Silva’s profile on a social photo network, fans and friends showed concern about the health of the professional. “What happened to you, Rafael? I was looking at the newspaper and you passed out… worried here”, wrote a follower. “I’m very worried, friend, with my heart in my hand. I’m praying for you that everything is ok”, said another profile. “Getting better friend, we’re worried,” said another. “I was watching the newspaper and all of a sudden I saw Rafael falling backwards. At the time I said: ‘The guy was sick, old man’. But I hope he’s well and soon he’s back to doing the newspaper”, wished another viewer.

Watch the video of the clarification note on Rafael Silva’s health status: