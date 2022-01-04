SBT reporter who passed out live had five cardiac arrests

The reporter’s health chart Rafael Silva, who had a sudden illness and passed out live this Monday (3/1), is stable. The information was passed on by journalist Kadu Lopes, in Jornal das 7, on TV Alterosa, an affiliate of SBT in Sul de Minas, the station where Rafael works.

Rafael was quickly rescued and taken to the Humanitas hospital, where he is admitted to the ICU. According to Extra, on the way, he still suffered five cardiac arrests.

“He is responding to the treatment and is moving with his hands and feet. That’s good, according to doctors. Despite the anguish, I bring this news with joy. We still don’t know what happened to Rafael”, said Kadu.

There is still no information about his health status.

Rafael Silva is 36 years old and is the presenter of Jornal das 7, but he is covering Ademir Santos’ vacation for Alterosa Alerta Sul de Minas. He was recording for the morning when he got sick.

