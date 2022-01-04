Scientists say Pluto should be considered planet again – News

A group of researchers has published a study in which they claim that planet status be returned to Pluto, which was downgraded to a dwarf planet in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). According to the scientists, the criteria used by the IAU are “arbitrary”.

For the association, a star it is considered a planet when it orbits around a star, is spherical in shape and manages to be gravitationally dominant. It is precisely in this last aspect that the IAU believes that Pluto will fail.

According to Fox 13 News, the authors of the article urge the association to use more complex and pervasive criteria across science to carry out the classification of planets.

“A planet is an intermediate-sized condensate where physics produces complexity in geology, mineralogy, chemistry and possibly atmospheres, oceans, magnetospheres, biology and more, making this planet concept not an arbitrary definition but one of the most common alignments. important with explanatory vision in all of science.”

The article’s authors also point out that the definition used by the IAU is constantly questioned by the world community of astronomers. The researchers call for a concept “fundamentally geophysical/geological, not limited by the current orbital status of a body.”

In a note sent to Fox channels, the IAU said that it “respects all scientific advice and welcomes open debate. The scientific decision-making authority of the IAU is the general assembly, which takes place every three years. Proposed resolutions must be submitted to the Resolutions Committee.”

Also according to the IAU, any request to review concepts is welcome, even if the results of this study have not been analyzed by other scientists.