Scientists Uncover Secret of Ancient Roman Concrete Strength

Scientists at the University of Utah, USA, conducted a chemical analysis of the Tomb of Caecilia Metella, an approximately 2,000-year-old mausoleum, to discover why the concrete used in Ancient Rome is so resistant.

According to scholars, the composition of the material is very similar to the cement used today (known as “Portland Cement”), in the sense that it comes from heating limestone and clay, as well as sand, ash, lime and iron, in a kiln. The resulting mass is then cooled and pulverized with light additions of gypsum. However, the mortar used in Rome was made of fist-sized chunks of brick and rock.

Caecilia Metella’s mausoleum is regarded as one of the best preserved buildings in ancient Rome, and scientists to this day have been analyzing the reason for its durability (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Reproduction)

“The constitution of this historic and innovative monument, located on Via Appia Antica, indicates that Caecilia Metella was a person of high social prestige,” said geophysicist and co-author of the study, Marie Jackson. “And the concrete used brings a strong and resilient presence even after 2,050 years of construction.”

In fact, the woman who gives the mausoleum its name was a person of the nobility, the daughter of a consul who would later marry Marco Licinius Crassus, the son of a general who, together with Julius Caesar and Gnaeus Pompey the Great, would form the so-called “First Triumvirate”.

The mausoleum was built in the mid-30s BC, and consists of a drum-shaped tower, positioned on a square base, measuring 21 meters (m) in height and 29 meters in diameter. It is considered by historians as one of the most preserved monuments from the first years of the Roman Republic, after the abolition of the Empire.

Jackson, who has a natural curiosity about Roman buildings in the profession, visited the tomb in 2006, taking some samples for study. According to her, the day of her visit was quite hot, but the interior of the mausoleum was cool and airy. “Apart from the pigeons at the center of the circular structure, the atmosphere was quite calm,” he said.

The foundation of the mausoleum is made of a mixture of tuff, a type of rock formed by volcanic ash compressed under extreme pressure, and lava originated from an eruption that occurred approximately 260,000 years ago. The podium and rotunda have several layers of very thick concrete, with blocks of travertine (a type of limestone, composed of calcite, aragonite and limonite) used as a skeleton, and the tower walls are 7.3m thick.

Using technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Jackson was able to identify not only the minerals that make up the construction, but also how the volcanic aggregates in the concrete compress in such a way as to not allow the passage of air or other materials. effects of time that, in a normal concreting job, would leave the work exposed to erosion.

The paper with full details can be accessed at Journal of the American Ceramic Society.

