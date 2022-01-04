Search for COVID-19 tests explodes in pharmacies and laboratories in Minas Gerais

Increased demand for COVID-19 pharmacy tests doubles at the end of December (photo: Agência Brasil) In recent days, laboratories and pharmacies have registered an explosion in the demand for COVID-19 tests and, consequently, positive results for the disease. From November to December, demand has doubled and may see even greater growth now, after the holiday season. The explanation for this is associated with the arrival of the micron variant and, also, with the increase in flu cases, since the symptoms are similar.

At the Lustosa laboratory, in Belo Horizonte, for example, after a 22% drop in the week of December 6th to 11th, there was a 65% increase in demand for testing between the 13th and 18th, when 3.1% of them were positive for the new coronavirus. After Christmas (12/27 to 12/31), the number of testing jumped 22%, as well as those confirmed with the disease, which went to 10.8%.

At Drogaria Arajo, the most recent data show that between November and December, there was a 25% increase in demand. In the week of December 13th to 19th, 6,597 tests were performed and 2.21% were reactive. In the following week, between the 20th and 26th, 11,335 tests were performed, with 6.64% positive cases.

According to the president of the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma), Srgio Mena Barreto, the sector was not prepared for all this increase in demand. “The peak of tests was between March and May 2021. We reached around 450,000 tests per week. That number was dropping, stabilizing, and at the end of November we were doing around 80,000 tests weekly. What happened in December, with the arrival of the flu syndrome and this new micron variant, we saw an explosion in the search for tests”, he explained.

This Tuesday (4/1), he informed that a system used by pharmacies in the country recorded more than 45 thousand reports. “We are currently in the range of 180 thousand tests in recent weeks, but I believe that in this last week of 2021 and beginning of 2022, the number must have doubled”, he stated. For that reason, he also said that the entire network in the country was taken by surprise, since at the end of November, around 80 thousand tests were being carried out a week and now they will have to restock.

“In our large chains, in Belo Horizonte, for example, we have Arajo, they have their own distribution center. They buy in the industry and work as an auto-regulator, as they go along, they release it in stock. But other pharmacies, most, do not have this system,” he said. To request more tests, there is a logistics that takes time. “There is a certain delay. You place the order with the manufacturer, it takes time to release the order, there is also the logistical operation, you go to the network’s distribution center and from there you go to the store”, he added.

lack of inputs

Therefore, pharmacies have a system of scheduling for about two to three days after the request and, in some, even the lack of testing kits. “It also coincided with the manufacturers’ recess period. The pharmaceutical industry normally goes into collective holidays from December 20th to January 17th. You place an order until December 15th and it arrives in the logistics system, but after that date, orders are no longer placed”, highlighted Srgio.

However, he assured that in the coming weeks it is possible to return to normal. “We placed new orders and the logistical part, now that this holiday period has passed, some companies are back to normal. The trend will stabilize at another, higher level,” he stated. He also pointed out that it is not just test kits that are lacking in drugstores.

“We are living with a flu syndrome, not only are the tests missing, antibiotics are also missing. This flu is stronger than H1N1 and there are many doctors prescribing antibiotics and this is not a time that has a lot of demand for this type of drug, the forecast was in March, April and May, the time of the winter flu syndrome”, he said, saying that many pharmacies they need to replenish Amoxicillin, for example.

Test security

At the beginning of the pandemic, the first tests to detect the new coronavirus were developed by China, where the first cases of the disease were confirmed. With little information about the behavior of the virus and the disease at the time, many questions arose, as most of the tests initially underwent emergency approval by regulatory bodies. Today, Srgio guarantees that they are all safe and reliable. “Today the test that is done in pharmacy is the same as in a clinical analysis laboratory. They are from big manufacturers. At the beginning of the pandemic, the tests were bad, of very low quality”, he said.

“Over time, large manufacturers entered this production. Brazil itself, has the CBDL – Brazilian Laboratory for Laboratory Diagnosis – created an accreditation program. All tests that have been placed on the market since May and June 2020 have already gone through an accreditation program and are 98% credible and very reliable,” he added.

“What matters is not the quality of the test because it is so high. The correct protocol is important. The antigen test, for example, needs to have 3 to 5 days of symptoms.”