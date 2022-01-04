See Amazing Photos and Phenomenon Details

Northern lights are one of nature’s most incredible phenomena, generating spectacular photos and videos in (rare) regions of the planet where they occur. With their green, blue and violet lines, they travel unmistakable paths and movements in the sky. There are those who dream of looking up and seeing them or those who are already used to seeing them, but be amazed as if for the first time.

Classified as a natural and optical phenomenon, the aurora borealis keeps some secrets and brings with it several elements of Nordic culture, as it is a common event in countries like Norway, Sweden and Iceland. See below for the most amazing details behind the lights that seem to have been brushed across the sky.

1. Northern lights are “made” by the Sun

Recording of the rocket launched by NASA in 2014 in Alaska to study the aurora borealis Image: kamilgrygo/Pixabay

Despite being seen at night, the aurora borealis only exist thanks to the Sun. In addition to heat and light, the star sends a lot of energy and several particles to the Earth, which is protected from them by its magnetic field.

Some, however, escape during solar storms and are attracted to Earth’s extremities – which is why the aurora can only be seen at the planet’s north and south poles. This solar wind carries an electrified gas that, when coming into contact with atoms and molecules of other gases present in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, can cause an interaction capable of releasing energy from a luminous explosion.

What we see in the sky, therefore, are millions of individual collisions that follow the lines of the Earth’s magnetic field.

2. Auroras occur in the extreme north and south

Austral aurora captured by a NASA expedition carried out in 2012 Image: NASA

The best places to enjoy the Northern Lights range from Alaska to Iceland, passing through Canada, Greenland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and even a few points further north in the United States.

It is also possible to see auroras from the opposite end of the planet, at the south pole, where they are known as auroras australis. But, on this side, it is already more difficult to go looking for the light show: it takes place in Antarctica.

3. Inspiration for Stories and Beliefs

Northern lights in Lapland, the far northern region of Finland Image: Copyright/ Juan Pelegrín/Getty Images

The phenomenon was named in 1619 by the astronomer Galileo Galileo, who made reference to Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn, and his son Boreas, responsible for bringing the north winds. However, before science unveiled its origin, the celestial dawn figured among mythological stories and is part of beliefs to this day.

In Finland, there is a legend that a fire fox created the dawn with sparks from its tail.

The Norse Vikings, for example, believed that the glowing curtains were a bridge between the gods and the Earth. The North American indigenous peoples, Mandan and Makah, see the phenomenon as bonfires created by distant natives, according to Marco Brotto, from Curitiba, considered to be “a hunter of northern lights”, says on his website.

In Finland, there are those who claim that the dawn arose from a fire fox that lived in Lapland and used its tail to shoot sparks into the sky. In Finnish, the name given to the scene is “Revontulet”, which would be translated as fox fire.

4. Right night, right time and lots of patience

To observe the aurora borealis, it is necessary to be patient: Image: Noel_Bauza/Pixabay

Also known as Lady of the Night, it’s important to be patient when looking up at the sky for an aurora. Theoretically, the best months to observe it are March, April, September and October, when spring and autumn occur, respectively, in the northern hemisphere.

An important tip is to choose cool nights, when the sky tends to be lighter. The ideal time varies between 6:00 pm and 1:00 am, but chances are higher around 10:00 pm.

5. Why do Aurora Borealis colors vary?

The red and green lights mean that the collision with the solar particles happened with the oxygen in the atmosphere. Image: Brocken Inaglory/Wikimedia Commons

The colors of auroras vary depending on the type and location of the interaction between the particles. According to NASA, when the terrestrial gas of the collision is oxygen, green and red lights are emitted, while nitrogen is responsible for the blue and purple glows.

6. Unique and diverse formats

Recording a layered aurora borealis Image: Pixabay

Anyone who thinks of a single format for the phenomenon is wrong. They are, in fact, unique, but because they occur in different ways.

As far as we know, everything depends on where the sun’s energized particles hit the magnetosphere, which can generate layered auroras, arcs, curtains, coronas or fragments, among others. However, scientists still do not have clear evidence to explain the differences.

7. They can be seen from space (and Earth is not the only one privileged)

In addition to Antarctica, the auroras can be seen from an even more inhospitable place: space! NASA’s alternative perspective gives us a view of both the Northern Lights and the Australis, which appear as colorful domes around the Earth.

The US space agency also claims that other planets are perfectly capable of having auroras; there would be enough atmosphere and a magnetic field. The phenomenon has already been noted by scientists in our neighbors Jupiter and Saturn.

8. NASA flies to them

Recording of the rocket launched by NASA in 2014 in Alaska to study the aurora borealis Image: NASA/Christopher Perry

With sonic rockets — capable of making space travel at very high speeds — NASA has already carried out repeated missions with the aim of unraveling the Northern Lights formations. The ships are sent into the atmosphere to gather information from within the phenomenon, which creates impressive photographic record possibilities.

In 2019, for example, the Azure mission (Auroral Zone Upwelling Rocket Experiment) was carried out in Norway and featured a pair of rockets equipped with colored powder. Once in the air, the pair of vehicles exploded and left a trail of dust, which allowed us to observe the path taken amid a green dawn.

9. Do auroras clap?

A doubt that has not yet been clarified among the scientific community, the emission of sounds from an aurora borealis remains a mystery. But a researcher at Aalto University in Finland claims to have confirmed an audible sound.

The research was presented during the Baltic-Nordic Acoustic Meeting acoustics conference, in which a recording reveals a clapping noise. According to the analysis, the capture would not have come directly from the lights, but rather from the contact between the energized solar particles and the Earth’s magnetic field.