See investment options in fixed income and variable income for 2022

2022 should not be a calm year for investors. The possibility of the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, elections and new hikes in the basic interest rate could make the market more volatile.

THE CNN Brasil Business listed, with expert help, asset options for this year. According to market agents, there is space for both fixed and variable income. Check out:

fixed income

According to Guilherme Gentile, head of the Fixed Income application, at the current Selic level of 9.25%, it is possible to find options with a return of more than one digit per month. “Investors should opt for short to medium term assets, especially those indexed to the CDI, since the Selic rate is on an upward trend precisely to contain the advance of inflation,” he said.

Thus, for Ricardo Oliboni, a partner at Axia Investing, the rise in Selic makes the Treasury Selic gain more importance within an investment portfolio.

“The Selic Treasury is once again remembered, as we will probably have a new increase due to the political scenario, the increase in the US currency and high inflation in the country,” he said.

Other fixed income products, such as Real Estate Credit Bills (LCI) and Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCA), can also be part of the portfolio.

“LCIs and LCAs are good options for 2022 and offer a higher yield, with a slightly higher risk compared to CDB, for example,” he said.

As the country’s inflation, which has already reached almost 11% in the last 12 months, promises to continue on the rise here, investors can also seek products that benefit from the rise in the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index).

“Other alternatives can be investments indexed to the IPCA, but it is important that, in this case, the investor opts for shorter assets, since with the rise in the Selic rate, the inflation trend is to decrease, which would directly affect the profitability of the assets linked to this index”, stated Gentile.

Variable income

Despite the 12% fall of the Ibovespa, the main stock index in the country, last year, variable income may also occupy a portion of the portfolio in 2022, according to specialists, mainly in the commodities sector.

According to market agents, the Ibovespa is at discounted prices, given the macroeconomic and political uncertainties that the country is going through, but which, in the long run, must be resolved. Thus, prices are starting to get interesting and may be attractive this year.

“For those willing to ‘take’ a little more risk, the Stock Exchange is cheap, most of the papers are priced below fair price, being worth less than their book value,” said Oliboni. “Thinking longer term, the stock market is the best option for the boldest investor”, he concluded.