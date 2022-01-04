see photos of Corinthians’ last training session before Copinha
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour agoSportsComments Off on see photos of Corinthians’ last training session before Copinha5 Views
This Monday, Corinthians held its last training session before its debut in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The first match in the competition takes place this Tuesday, at 21:45, against Resende, at Estádio Martins Pereira.
In the photo with the entire group of Timon, the absence of the striker can be seen Cauê. Namely, the young man loaned by Novorizontino until March 2022 should not start the season at the club alvinegro. That’s because the striker has a contract sent to Lommel SK, from Belgium.
It is noteworthy that the list of names registered for Copinha, which has the name of Cauê, was sent on December 3rd. The negotiation with the Grupo City team, determined by the my helm, was reported nine days later.
The Parque São Jorge club also has Arthur Sousa, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda as options for attacking.
To get to know these and other athletes who will represent Corinthians in the competition, the my helm separated for you, Corinthians fan, the photos of the alvinegra team’s training, made available by Corinthians Agency and captured by Rodrigo Gazzanel.
Check out the photos of Corinthians’ last training session before their Copinha debut
See more at: Corinthians Training, Copinha and Corinthians Base.