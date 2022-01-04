see photos of Corinthians’ last training session before Copinha

This Monday, Corinthians held its last training session before its debut in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The first match in the competition takes place this Tuesday, at 21:45, against Resende, at Estádio Martins Pereira.

In the photo with the entire group of Timon, the absence of the striker can be seen Cauê. Namely, the young man loaned by Novorizontino until March 2022 should not start the season at the club alvinegro. That’s because the striker has a contract sent to Lommel SK, from Belgium.

It is noteworthy that the list of names registered for Copinha, which has the name of Cauê, was sent on December 3rd. The negotiation with the Grupo City team, determined by the my helm, was reported nine days later.

The Parque São Jorge club also has Arthur Sousa, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda as options for attacking.

To get to know these and other athletes who will represent Corinthians in the competition, the my helm separated for you, Corinthians fan, the photos of the alvinegra team’s training, made available by Corinthians Agency and captured by Rodrigo Gazzanel.

Check out the photos of Corinthians’ last training session before their Copinha debut

Robert, Pedrinho, Pedro, Reginaldo and Léo Maná in Corinthians’ last training session before their debut in Copinha Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Corinthians squad registered for the 2022 Copinha Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Coach Diogo Siston will lead Corinthians in the competition Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kaue are the Corinthians goalkeepers registered for the Copinha Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Corinthians coaching staff during last training session before Copinha debut Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Matheus Araújo is one of Corinthians’ greatest promises for Copinha Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Biro was one of Corinthians’ standouts in winning the Paulista U-17 in 2021 Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Felipe Augusto worked for Corinthians in 2021 Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Argentinian Thomas also participated in the conquest of the Paulista U-17 title in 2021 Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Riquelme is one of Corinthians’ ten midfield options Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Murillo plays in Timão’s U-20 as a defender Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Reginaldo is also at left-back in the U-20 Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

Ryan also joined the U-20 in 2021 and is a midfielder Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

